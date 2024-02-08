Sling TV launches new super-cheap plan for soccer fans: Premier League, AFCON, more

If you live in the US and love soccer, then you've got a brand-new streaming home to watch live games on. Coming from Sling TV, the new Sling Soccer Pass has a low price but everything you need as a soccer fan.

Released just in time for the end of the AFCON 2024 tournament, the Sling Soccer Pass will let viewers watch plenty of matches, including games for the Premier League, Süper Lig, Copa Libertadores, Conmebol Sudamericana, Ligue 1 and many more worldwide events.

It works similarly to Sling TV itself, as you can stream from cable channels over the internet, but for the Soccer Pass you can only watch channels showing live soccer.

Sports streaming is getting more competitive all the time, with different streaming services throwing their hat in the ring to become the best platform for watching games. Even Netflix recently embraced the idea by becoming the streaming home of WWE match-ups.

With that in mind, the ease, simplicity and affordability of the Sling Soccer Pass sounds fantastic. So here's what you need to now

Sling Soccer Pass price

You can sign up for the Sling Soccer Pass for as little as $5 per month, with options for monthly payment plans or a one-year tier for $60 which locks you into this low price.

The best part is, you don't need to be a Sling TV customer to sign up, so it's great for people who are only interested in soccer.

At that price, the Sling undercuts most of its close rivals. The Apple TV Plus MLS will set you back $14.99 each month while DAZN is $24.99, ESPN Plus is $9.99 and Fite TV is $4.99. All of them have some soccer, but the former is the only one that's exclusively footie.

Just note before you sign up, that you need a US-addressed payment option to sign up, so you can't subscribe from abroad.

Sling Soccer Pass channels

The Sling Soccer Pass lets you stream from a range of sports-centric channels, to catch all the soccer available. This includes:

beIN Sports (+ spin-offs)

ON Sports

NBC (select markets)

USA

TNT

CNN

TBS

Fox (select markets)

FS1

... and many more.

In addition, you get access to several free channels including Azteca, the History Channel and NBC Universo.

Sling Soccer Pass supported devices

Sling Soccer Pass works on all the various devices that Sling TV itself does.

You can use smart TV operating systems including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, LG, Samsung TV and Android TV.

Android phones and tablets offer Sling TV, as do iPhones and iPads. You can also stream on Chrome devices and Xboxes.