How to watch AFCON 2023: live stream the tournament around the world

As 2023 comes hurtling to an end, football fans can look ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations. It brings together Africa's biggest teams and players for a highly competitive bi-annual tournament. There will be plenty of stars from the world’s biggest leagues on show at AFCON 2023. We'll show you how to watch it, wherever you are in the world.

The tournament starts on January 13, 2024, with hosts Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau and ends with the final on February 11. Despite the date, it's still know as AFCON 2023. That's because it was previously disrupted by the COVID pandemic and will now be held in the winter of 2024 to avoid the rainy season in the the Ivory Coast's summer.

Sadio Mané's Senegal grabbed the prize in the previous tournament. Can the Lions of Teranga retain their title? Will Mo Salah and Egypt avenge that final defeat? Or will the hosts put on a show and lift the trophy in front of their fans? We are certainly in for an exciting few weeks of football as we find out. The Ivorian football authorities are hoping to get some big crowds in too.

AFCON was first held in 1957. The format has changed a few times over the years. It often serves as a platform for future stars to make their name. No doubt scouts from around the world will be watching along with the fans.

Luckily, there are lots of ways to watch all the action. Read on and we will show you how to do so. Keep checking in on this page as there are lots of broadcast details still to be sorted out and we will keep you up to date.

How to watch AFCON 2023 free live streams in the UK and worldwide

At the moment, no UK broadcaster has been confirmed to show the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. However, there is still plenty of time for that to change. Previously, both the BBC and Sky have provided coverage of the tournaments, so hopefully, that will happen again. As it stands, people in the UK will be able to watch AFCON 2023 for free on the CAF YouTube channel, along with mot other countries worldwide. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the CAF YouTube channel from abroad.

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is set to be the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the African Cup of Nations without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. The cheapest of those is through streaming service Fanatiz. It's a sports streamer that includes beIn Sports in its $9.99 per month Front Row plan. Sling TV is probably the best value around with its broader set of channels for a very reasonable price. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch AFCON 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch AFCON 2023 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. They have a helpful guide on the best VPN services if you'd like a full read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Your AFCON questions

When does AFCON take place? AFCON begins on January 13, 2024, with Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau. That match kicks off at 12 pm PT, 3 pm ET, 8 pm GMT.

Where does AFCON take place? The tournament takes place in different nations each time. AFCON 2023 is hosted by Ivory Coast, with games taking place in six stadiums across the country. The final will be held in Abidjan.

Who are the top players? The Africa Cup of Nations boasts an array of stars. Many of them play their club football in Europe, although the Saudi Pro League also has decent representation. Premier League players to look out for include Egypt and Liverpool's Mo Salah, Man Utd, Cameroon keeper Andre Onana and Tottenham's Yves Bissouma (Mali) and Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal). Nott'm Forest have seven players who could represent different nations in the tournament, with West Ham's Mohamed Kudus (Ghana), Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast), Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) and Said Benrahma (Algeria) also up for selection. Sadio Mané plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and is the focus of the Senegal team. Alongside him is former Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who now is at Al-Hillel. Riyad Mahrez of Al-Ahli will lead Algeria.

What is the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 mascot? A football playing elephant named Akwaba serves as the mascot for AFCON 2023. The character is, of course, dressed in Ivory Coast kit! The name comes from a local Ivorian language and it means welcome. This "encapsulates essential values that make it a powerful symbol of the competition: hospitality, friendship, generosity, and team spirit", according to the tournament's organizers.

(Image credit: CAF)

What is the official ball for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023? Players at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 will be using the 'Pokou' ball. It is named after Laurent Pokou, a former Ivory Coast international who died in 2016. He was seventh highest goal scorer in the national team's history. The Polous is made by Puma and features green and orange, echoing the Ivory Coast flag.

What is the theme song for AFCON 2023? All tournaments need a theme song and AFCON 2023 is no exception! The track shares the title of the mascot 'Akwaba'. It was written and recorded by artists from across Africa – Ivorian group Magic System, Egyptian pop star Mohamed Ramadan and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade. Dany Synthe was on production duty. Tournament organizers describe it as "a fusion of afrobeat, rap and zouglou in a unique musical mix that remains deeply entrenched with the tradition of the competition's previous anthems." It's certainly catchy and the video encapsulates the excitement in the host nation ahead of the competition.

AFCON 2023 Groups

Group A

Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

Group B

Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Group C

Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Angola

Group E

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F

Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

AFCON 2023 Fixtures

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, January 13

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Egypt vs Mozambique, 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Ghana vs Cape Verde 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Monday, January 15

Senegal vs Gambia 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Cameroon vs Guinea 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Algeria vs Angola 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina vs Mauritania 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Tunisia vs Namibia 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Mali vs South Africa 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

DR Congo vs Zambia 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Egypt vs Ghana 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Senegal vs Cameroon 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Guinea vs Gambia 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Mauritania vs Angola 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Tunisia vs Mali 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm GMT

Zambia vs Tanzania 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

South Africa vs Namibia 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 5pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Cape Verde vs Egypt, 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Mozambique vs Ghana 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Guinea vs Senegal 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Angola vs Burkina, 12pm PT3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Mauritania vs Algeria 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

South Africa vs Tunisia 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Tanzania vs DR Congo, 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Zambia vs Morocco 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Round of 16

Saturday, January 27

Match 1 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 2 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Sunday, January 28

Match 3 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 4 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Monday, January 29

Match 5 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 6 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Tuesday, January 30

Match 7 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

Match 8 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

QF 1 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

QF 2 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Saturday, February 3

QF 3 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

QF 4 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

SF 1 9am PT, 12 pm ET, 5pm GMT

SF 2 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Third place play-off 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT

Final

Sunday, February 11

Final 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm GMT