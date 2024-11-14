Slow Horses' Gary Oldman to read CBeebies Bedtime Story — hopefully not in the style of Jackson Lamb!
Gary Oldman will be a big part of this year's Children in Need
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as part of Friday's BBC Children in Need show… and we've been assured he won't do it in the style of Jackson Lamb!
Oldman has enjoyed huge success recently playing foul-mouthed Jackson in four series of the Apple TV Plus sensation, but it's probably for the best that he's not bringing Jackson out for Children in Need 2024. And don't worry Pudsey hasn't been dispatched to Slough House.
Of course, children know the acclaimed actor for playing Sirius Black in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, widely seen as the best of the Harry Potter movies.
Now, Oldman is reading a story written especially for BBC Children in Need by Claire Taylor. It is based on a true story and will be accompanied by illustrations from Tim Budgen.
Oldman says: "Stories have a unique way of inspiring imagination and hope in young minds. Hope for young people seems particularly in short supply these days. So I am very honoured to be reading this very special CBeebies Bedtime Story for BBC Children in Need. I hope our story brings warmth and encouragement and hope to children and families watching on the night."
Slow Horses fans will be pleased to know that season 5 is in the works, once again starring Oldman.
Oldman is far from the first very famous name to read a CBeebies bedtime story. Tom Hardy, David Schwimmer, Derek Jacobi and Eddie Redmayne have all read stories.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
As for Children in Need, Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush will be presenting a jam-packed evening of sketches and performances featuring well-known faces as you have never seen them before.
BBC Children in Need will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7 pm on Friday November 15, live from MediaCity, Salford.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!