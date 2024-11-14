Slow Horses' Gary Oldman to read CBeebies Bedtime Story — hopefully not in the style of Jackson Lamb!

Slow Horses star Gary Oldman is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as part of Friday's BBC Children in Need show… and we've been assured he won't do it in the style of Jackson Lamb!

Oldman has enjoyed huge success recently playing foul-mouthed Jackson in four series of the Apple TV Plus sensation, but it's probably for the best that he's not bringing Jackson out for Children in Need 2024. And don't worry Pudsey hasn't been dispatched to Slough House.

Gary gives Pudsey a warm hug (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, children know the acclaimed actor for playing Sirius Black in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, widely seen as the best of the Harry Potter movies.

Now, Oldman is reading a story written especially for BBC Children in Need by Claire Taylor. It is based on a true story and will be accompanied by illustrations from Tim Budgen.

Oldman says: "Stories have a unique way of inspiring imagination and hope in young minds. Hope for young people seems particularly in short supply these days. So I am very honoured to be reading this very special CBeebies Bedtime Story for BBC Children in Need. I hope our story brings warmth and encouragement and hope to children and families watching on the night."

Slow Horses fans will be pleased to know that season 5 is in the works, once again starring Oldman.

Oldman is far from the first very famous name to read a CBeebies bedtime story. Tom Hardy, David Schwimmer, Derek Jacobi and Eddie Redmayne have all read stories.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Children in Need, Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush will be presenting a jam-packed evening of sketches and performances featuring well-known faces as you have never seen them before.

BBC Children in Need will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7 pm on Friday November 15, live from MediaCity, Salford.

