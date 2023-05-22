Snag Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny tickets now ahead of June premiere

If you're counting the days down until the latest Indiana Jones adventure, then you'll be happy to know that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny tickets are now on sale, so you can make your plans for seeing the anticipated 2023 blockbuster movie right away.

As of Monday, May 22, tickets are available to purchase online for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premieres exclusively in movie theaters on June 30. Tickets are available through sites like Fandango and the websites of your local movie theaters, including IMAX screenings that are going to be available for the first week on Dial of Destiny's release.

The fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series sees Indy (Harrison Ford) team up with his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in search of the Dial of Destiny before it can fall into the hands of Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), an ambitious former Nazi. The movie also stars Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethann Isidore, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Oliver Richters and Indiana Jones staple, John Rhys-Davies.

James Mangold directed the movie, making this the first time that someone other than Steven Spielberg has helmed an Indiana Jones movie. Mangold also wrote the screenplay with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered worldwide at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18, and those in attendance were quick to share their first reactions. Formal reviews started to trickle in after that. The movie's current (as of May 22) 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which would technically qualify it as "Rotten," seems fitting, as critics seem split on whether this is a fitting send of for Ford's iconic character or another lackluster effort following Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The good news is that soon enough you'll be able to decide for yourself when the movie releases worldwide on June 30. Before then, if you want to catch up with all of the previous Indiana Jones movies (and even The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series), you can stream them all on Disney Plus starting May 31; prior to that they are all streaming on Paramount Plus.