Southern Charm season 9 premiere: Taylor claims Paige cheated on Craig

The sun is shining, the grass is green and the drama is alive and well in Charleston, South Carolina, which can only mean one thing — Bravo's Southern Charm season 9 is here.

While we have lost a few cast members, it's clear from the premiere that this season is going to be a wild ride. What we weren't expecting in the first episode, however, was for the first bout of drama to be between Craig Conover and Taylor Ann Green.

During the Southern Charm season 8 reunion part one and part two , we learned just how messy the breakup was between Taylor and Shep Rose was. Let's just say all of their dirty laundry was on full display — cheating, lying, you name it. In this first episode of season 9, Madison LeCroy, along with her new husband, Brett Randle, invited the crew to celebrate their recent nuptials. That was the backdrop for Craig and Taylor's argument to go down.

It started with Shep approaching Taylor to say hi, and the exes chatted for a short time. The party was going on well enough until Taylor started talking to Austen Kroll about her relationship with Shep. The straw that broke the camel's back in their relationship was when Shep drunkenly tried to kiss an employee at one of Leva Bonaparte's restaurants. Taylor wasn't (and still isn't) happy Craig knew about it and didn't tell her.

It came to a head later at the wedding celebration when Taylor brought it up to Craig. "I will say, just from my perspective, the way you approached our breakup was, like, very sh***y," Taylor said. She felt that Craig should've been there for her as a friend (because they were friends) when Shep cheated on her and they broke up.

Craig said Shep was also his friend, but at the same time, Taylor didn't know what he had said to Shep about his actions (when he tried to kiss Leva's employee). "And then you called Austen the day after and laughed about Shep trying to cheat on me," she said. "Well that's not true," Craig replied. The two turned to Austen for him to confirm one way or the other, and he said Craig laughed about Shep's behavior, to which Craig said he laughed because Shep's "a clown."

The argument continued to get ugly. "You weren't there the night he did it! I f**king threw him through a f**king wall, alright? So screw you. If it wasn't for me, he would've slept with the f**king girl, and I should've let him. Jesus, stop f**king yelling at me. I didn't cheat on you, alright? My friend did. So stop f**king yelling about sh*t you don't know about," Craig said.

That's when Taylor fired back by accusing Paige Desorbo of Bravo's Summer House of cheating on Craig. He scoffed at the idea and walked away claiming Taylor was embarrassing herself.

Southern Charm fans react to Taylor going off on Craig

Southern Charm fans certainly have plenty to say about the heated confrontation between Taylor and Craig. Take a look a just a few tweets we found.

Taylor is either spiraling from the breakup or REALLY playing it up for the cameras either way craig didn’t deserve that #SouthernCharmSeptember 15, 2023 See more

Craig and Taylor’s argument shows the very real sides to situations like this.Craig is saying, listen, I’m being as respectful as I can but, truly, my loyalty is to my friend. You’re his ex.Taylor thought Craig was HER friend by way of her relationship w/Shep. #SouthernCharmSeptember 15, 2023 See more

I think the real reason Taylor is so upset and can’t let the Shep stuff go is because she 100% believed she was going to be the exception. She was going to be the one to finally change him and that didn’t happen. #SouthernCharmSeptember 15, 2023 See more

What a joke that Taylor is calling out Craig for NOT telling her things she ALREADY knew about Shep but chose to ignore....mkay.... #SoutherncharmSeptember 15, 2023 See more

Ok now … Taylor is acting pretty wild right now like we all agree that he’s a terrible human but for your own good, please just let it go babes #SouthernCharmSeptember 15, 2023 See more

Taylor is embarrassing herself by taking her misplaced anger out on Craig. 🥴 #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/F8tgDzaqfmSeptember 15, 2023 See more

Why is it Craig’s responsibility to tell his friend’s gf that he tried to kiss a girl?? Taylor the whole world knew Shep cheated on you except you apparently #SouthernCharmSeptember 15, 2023 See more

New episodes of Southern Charm season 9 air on Thursdays on Bravo at 9 pm ET/PT, and become available to stream the next day on Peacock.