Southern Charm's Naomie reveals where she stands with Whitney

It’s time to say goodbye to Southern Charm season 8 now that part two of the reunion is here, and it didn’t seem like any cast member was holding back.

Naomie Olindo and Venita Aspen, who had been friends for years, had a falling out in episode 14. Craig Conover, Naomie’s ex-boyfriend, had inappropriately went in on her at dinner on a cast trip the previous evening. When Naomie called out how his mood was better, Venita stood up for Craig and wanted Naomie to acknowledge his feelings about the situation. That was when Naomie told Venita to shut up . Andy Cohen asked Naomie if she regrets being harsh with Venita. “I mean, yeah, of course,” she said. “But my feelings were hurt, so I just reacted.” The two had talked about that evening during the season finale , but it ended with Naomie walking away and Venita being in tears. So it was clear that their friendship wasn’t, and still isn’t, the same.

A big part of this season was the fact that Naomie returned to the cast. She was originally introduced on the show in season 3 as Craig’s girlfriend, and left after season 6. As a refresher, season 8 began with viewers finding out that the exes had recently hooked up not once, but twice , starting when they both just so happened to be in Las Vegas.

The show-stopping moment this season, however, has to go to finding out that Naomie hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith . “Whitney and I, there’s a little bit more there than what you saw on the show, because he lost his dad over the summer and that’s when he called me and we started talking more frequently. So it was like a very slow kind of build,” Naomie said, who had lost her father in December 2019. She confirmed that the two are still “ great friends” and it was never anything more than that, it just turned for a while and went back. So no, Naomie and Whitney aren’t currently dating.

Andy asked Craig about his feelings on the Naomie and Whitney thing, and he said he thought it was great. That’s not how it appeared on the show, however, and Andy challenged him by saying he looked bothered by it . Craig had said that he thought it was breaking bro code, and he confirmed that he still feels that way. “Well, because, you just don’t hook up with people’s exes,” he said. The reunion continued with recapping Craig and Naomie’s interactions throughout the season. Andy brought up how viewers speculated that Craig is still in love with her.

During the season finale , Craig hosted a Christmas party for his company, Sewing Down South. He was against doing a seating chart, which caused the entire group of friends to sit at one table… and Naomie and Leva Bonaparte to sit at another. Neither of the ladies were happy about it and felt excluded, but it was Craig and Leva who got into it when he overheard her talking about it with members of his team. Now at the reunion, Craig didn’t understand why Leva came in so hot about the situation. “She put my business partners in a very awkward spot by starting to talk **** about me, and I was like, this isn’t why they’re here. And I said, ‘Leva, if you don’t want to be here, just leave,’” Craig said. Leva made excuses for how she acted, including calling Craig a clown and loser. The topic didn’t exactly end on an agreement, but Craig did say that he wishes he handled the situation better.

Although we got an earful between Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green discussing their recent breakup in part 1 of the reunion , their relationship was revisited again. It was a lot of Taylor expressing how upset she was with Shep’s behavior, including how he blew up at her at the egg toss in Yemassee, South Carolina, how he speaks that way to everyone in his life, how Craig and Austen Kroll don’t hold him responsible and how he’s allegedly slept with over 300 women. She also brought up ( again ) how Shep hooked up with someone on a recent trip to Texas, even though they had been broken up for two months. Andy reminded her that he was single, but that didn’t matter to Taylor. “Why do you care if it’s over?” Andy asked. “Because I ****ing love him,” Taylor said. Shep confirmed that he will always love Taylor, but he’s not in love with her right now.

And just like that, season 8 of Southern Charm has come to an end. Leva will be starring in her own Bravo spinoff, Southern Hospitality, set to air soon. The show is a Vanderpump Rules type of spinoff where it’ll follow Leva as the boss of her restaurant and nightlife business and her staff.