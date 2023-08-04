Southern Charm season 9: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Summer may be coming to an end, but things are heating up in Charleston, S.C. Southern Charm season 9 is returning to Bravo. With new and old faces — and plenty of history between them — emotions are sure to run high in this group.

After an explosive Southern Charm season 8 reunion , it's a wonder how some of these cast members were even able to film together. After all, Shep and Taylor had a messy breakup, Austen and Olivia are no longer romantically involved and Austen and Madison can barely stand being in the same room as one another. But all of that makes for wonderful television and, for that, we thank them.

There's no shortage of historic buildings, classy parties and sweet tea in Charleston, but that doesn’t mean this crew doesn't know how to bring the drama. Here's everything to know about Southern Charm season 9.

We don't have to wait months for the new season of Southern Charm to premiere. Southern Charm season 9 kicks off on Thursday, September 14, at 9 pm ET. Peacock streams new episodes the day after they air on Bravo.

Southern Charm season 9 cast

The good news is that three new men are joining Southern Charm for season 9. The bad news is that several favorites have made their Bravo exit.

Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green and Leva Bonaparte are all back on your TV screen, along with newbies Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes and Rod Razavi. On the other hand, Naomie Olindo, Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell are no longer part of the cast.

Although not full-time cast members, what would a season of Southern Charm be without Whitney Sudler-Smith and his mother, Patricia Altschul? Both will appear on season 9.

Here's a quick breakdown of what everyone is up to as season 9 begins:

Craig Conover: The pillow king has made his company, Sewing Down South, a success, and he plans to extend to nationwide distribution. Aside from business, Craig is busy with his home that's under construction and convincing his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo of Summer House, to move from New York to Charleston.

Austen Kroll: Austen has commitment and relationship issues. This season, he turns to therapy and his parents to work on himself.

Shep Rose: After his breakup with Taylor, Shep spent time traveling, which has made him question whether he should stay in Charleston.

Madison LeCroy: Madison is in newlywed bliss with her husband, Brett Randle, who is splitting his time between South Carolina and California.

Venita Aspen: Venita's fashion influencer life is thriving, and she now has a musician boyfriend, Manny. Venita is focusing on new friendships this season.

Olivia Flowers: Olivia's parents have moved out of their home, so she has the place to herself. She is navigating the dating scene and focuses on building new female friendships.

Taylor Ann Green: Single Taylor is here, but that's not the only big change in her life. The former orthodontics assistant has a new career in sales.

Leva Bonaparte: As the owner of four of King Street's hottest bars, you may have watched Leva on Bravo’s Southern Hospitality. This season, she's the shoulder to lean on among the ladies.

Jarrett Thomas: With success in real estate and friendships with Craig, Austen and Shep, Jarrett (known as JT) is looking for a lifetime partner, and he has his sights set on someone in the group.

Rodrigo Reyes: Rodrigo has been friends with some of the cast members for years, and the interior designer has also been in a relationship with his boyfriend, Tyler, for a long time.

Rod Razavi: This southern gentleman and computer programmer has lived in Charleston for 18 years. No stranger to the social scene, Rod has his eye on Olivia.

Southern Charm season 9 plot

In between the end of the regular episodes and filming the season 8 reunion, Shep and Taylor broke up, and we got to see their raw emotions in the reunions. She didn't hold back on how she felt about their two-year relationship, and highlighted how he cheated on her and how he treats women poorly. Also during last season, Shep and Austen had major tension that eventually came to a boiling point , and a huge issue Austen had with Shep was how he treated Taylor.

Now here’s how all of that comes into play for season 9:

A big storyline is that Taylor and Austen allegedly hooked up. Yes, Shep's ex-girlfriend and best friend. Together. Hooking up. In the trailer, Austen admits "something happened" between them. However, it appears Taylor denies it. The camera doesn't lie, though, and we see Taylor and Shep wind up in bed together. There could be a messy love triangle on the horizon.

While the Austen-and-Taylor-hooking-up situation appears to be the star of the season, there are other highlights among the cast members. Craig and his girlfriend, Paige, are having issues, because he wants to take the next step in their relationship and she seems content where they are.

Meanwhile, Madison might think she's pregnant; Austen and Madison get into their same old arguments that have been going on for years since their breakup; Olivia navigates a betrayal; and Patricia outs that someone sent Whitney a nude photo. Something tells us that we won't be bored this season.

Southern Charm season 9 trailer

Don't let the pastel suits and dresses fool you, this group knows how to take arguments to the next level, and if the trailer is any indication, season 9 will be one to remember. Watch the trailer right here:

How to watch Southern Charm

Southern Charm airs on Bravo, a cable channel available through most traditional pay-TV providers. If you're making the switch to live TV streaming services, Bravo is available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Have no fear, if you miss the live showing of Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9 pm ET, beginning on September 14. You can stream the new episode the following day on Peacock.