Special Forces episode 5 ends in a heated confrontation

Week after week, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test proves to be one of the most grueling celebrity-centric reality shows ever to grace a television screen. In particular, in Special Forces episode 5, viewers got to see contestants participate in one of the most challenging tasks yet. Understandably so, with the assignment this week being so physically taxing, tensions were running high among the celebs, and ultimately one of them lost their cool. Here's what happened.

As the trainees were preparing for the day, the directing staff informed them that their first test of the day would require them to repel 250 feet down the side of a building. For someone like Special Forces cast member Hannah Brown, that challenge alone would prove to be a tall order given she's afraid of heights. But then, the directing staff followed up the news of the repelling with the announcement that to even make it to the top of the building, they'd have to run upstairs with their gear strapped to their body. (The thought of that makes us tired.)

First up was two-time Super Bowl winner and retired NFL star, Danny Amendola. While he managed to get through the challenge, it certainly took its toll on him both physically and mentally (again, most people would be exhausted on all fronts having run up that many stairs with extra weight). However, he mustered the strength to push past his feelings of fatigue and get to the next test, which on the surface sounded exhilarating.

The celebs had to tap into their Fast & Furious skills, and drive through an obstacle course laced with gunfire and explosions. Unfortunately, it appears the only one fit to drive alongside Vin Diesel is Hannah, as she is the one celeb that actually made it through the course successfully. Danny's failure behind the wheel should have been drama-free like most of his castmates, but Directing Staff Agent Mark "Billy" Billingham decided to grill the ex-football player about it.

You see, the team of agents all recognized Danny as perhaps the strongest competitor on the show, so the staff thought he needed an extra push to really learn the life lessons he's supposed to be gaining within the training exercises. So what better way to push him than to single him out in front of others?

It's worth repeating that Danny was pretty worn out from the previous repelling task, so being confronted by Billy's "harsh" comments pushed him over the edge. Danny responded to Billy's statements in-kind with a bad attitude and some choice words of his own. The two got in each other's faces a bit, which Danny said in an interview may not have been his best idea. Take a look.

I don't blame @DannyAmendola for having second thoughts! 😅 #SpecialForcesFOX pic.twitter.com/ccsYXSaVbiJanuary 26, 2023 See more

By the end of the episode, Danny is ready to pack his bags and leave. However, viewers have to wait until next week to see if he goes through with his threats to go.

Special Forces fans react to Danny's confrontation and threat to leave

Viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the Danny vs Billy argument. It looks like the former has supporters cheering him on.

My Friend Danny is so fierce. I am so proud to know him and what he represents. @DannyAmendola #SpecialForcesFox https://t.co/SxoeuuOtZmJanuary 26, 2023 See more

I don’t want Danny to be having a hard time. I love him so much 😅 #specialforcesfoxJanuary 26, 2023 See more

You got this Daddy. I mean Danny 👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SpecialForcesFoxJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Nooo danny dont go. I need my eyecandy. Plus he just gives it his all #specialforces #specialforcesfox pic.twitter.com/jjEW4GSXLWJanuary 26, 2023 See more

NGL I’m kinda rooting for Danny #specialforcesJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Danny, who is potentially in the best shape of anyone there, breathing very heavily after the run up the 300 stairs. Meanwhile @RemiAdeleke looking like he took a walk in the park.#SpecialForcesFox #SpecialForcesJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues to air on Wednesdays on FOX. New episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.