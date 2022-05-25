Stacey Solomon and Danny Dyer party at The Flight Attendant season 2 launch

Danny Dyer and Stacey Solomon were amongst the stars who attended The Flight Attendant season 2 launch event.

The Flight Attendant season 2 saw plenty of famous faces visit the official UK launch which gave celebrities a First Class Lounge experience at The Cinema at Selfridges.

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer and TV star Stacey Solomon were some of the many celebrities in attendance at the glamorous launch, where they indulged in all the luxuries of first-class plane travel with access to free LA-inspired manicures, massages and an unlimited Oxygen bar.

Danny, who is set to front a new game show on Netflix, was seen sampling one of the ‘Paper Planes’ cocktails while he spoke to his wife Joanne Mas, before he went for a massage.

Other celebrities who joined in on the grand event were Daisy Lowe, AJ Pritchard and his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, Amy Hart, Michelle Heaton, Tom Read Wilson, Andi Oliver, Samantha Barks and Joelle Rae.

Danny Dyer enjoyed the first-class luxuries during the event. (Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for NOW)

All of the guests were then treated to a first-look screening of the first two episodes of The Flight Attendant season 2, before leaving with an in-flight goody bag which contained a wash bag, eye mask, lip balm and SPF cream.

The Flight Attendant season 2 is set to land on Thursday, May 26 after a hugely successful first season in 2020.

When The Flight Attendant first premiered, it quickly became a binge favorite for viewers and one of the first true Max original breakouts for the HBO Max streaming service.

Kaley Cuoco will reprise her role as reckless flight attendant Cassandra. (Image credit: Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max)

We can expect the series regulars to return for The Flight Attendant season 2, including Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez.

Other returning guest stars are T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall, alongside new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez , JJ Soria, Mae Martin and Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone.

The Flight Attendant season 2 will be available to stream on NOW TV and Sky Max on Thursday, May 26.