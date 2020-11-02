Trending

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 begins shooting as one actor shares a drastic change

By

Doug Jones, who plays Saru, took the easy way out.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru in Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery.
(Image credit: CBS All Access)

Star Trek: Discovery has introduced a number of new alien species in its three seasons of existence. (We're three episodes into Season 3, by the way, and it very much is worth getting caught up on.) And with Season 4 just starting production, we're getting a look at what actor Doug Jones has to go through to become the Kelpien Saru.

Jones, of course, is no stranger to prosthetics and makeup. While he maybe doesn't have a household name quite yet, the 6-foot-4 actor has played a number of memorable lanky roles including the Pale Man in Pan's Labyrinth, Abe Sapien in Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.

Jones has shared on Twitter a secret to becoming Saru, and it's something that perhaps not every actor is willing to do for a role:

Shaving your head just to cover it with prosthetics perhaps seems a bit much. But on the other hand most of us probably haven't had to undergo a few hours in a makeup chair just to do our jobs every day. So in that sense, it makes sense. No hair, no need for a bald cap. And that makes the whole processes that much quicker and easier. (Or at least less slow and not quite as difficult.)

And Jones, for his part, dives on in.

Star Trek: Discovery is available on CBS All Access, which runs $5.99 a month after a free trial. For $9.99 a month you can get rid of most advertising, and you can save 15 percent if you pay annually instead of monthly.

Season 3 of Discovery has found the ship and crew some 930 years into the future, where little of what they left behind remains. New episodes drop on Thursdays, and you can read our review of the first four here.