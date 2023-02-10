Star Trek: Picard season 3 red carpet — Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunites

The biggest party in the galaxy took place in Hollywood on Thursday at the Star Trek: Picard season 3 premiere. The original members of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast were there to celebrate along with the Picard cast, and they were joined by Trekkies from all corners of the universe.

It was a special night for Star Trek fans; even the premiere’s location at the TCL Chinese Theater featured a nod to Trek history—the purple carpet was directly adjacent to the handprints from members of the original Star Trek cast.

#StarTrekPicard purple carpet set up next to the 1991 cement hands from the TOS crew at the Chinese theater in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/VVmU4YMmTQFebruary 10, 2023 See more

What’s more is that eager fans lined Sunset Boulevard represented their favorite characters and alien species from the series, making the event feel less like an evening in Los Angeles and more like a deep space outpost.

The excitement is palpable. There are Starfleet and Alien cosplayers in line down Hollywood Blvd #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/Ai55szebiJFebruary 10, 2023 See more

Fans lining up for the #StarTrekPicard Hollywood Premiere including Bjo and John Trimble at the front of the line. pic.twitter.com/VbYTCuPAuYFebruary 10, 2023 See more

The highlight of the evening, though, was seeing members of the TNG cast together on the red carpet. It has been 29 years since the final episode of the series aired and 21 years since the premiere of Star Trek: Nemesis, the final film that featured the TNG cast.

Joining Sir Patrick Stewart at the premiere were his Picard costars Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan, along with members of the TNG cast including Frakes, Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden. Season 3 newcomers Todd Stashwick, Mica Burton and Ed Speleers were also on hand to celebrate. (And yes, if you’re wondering, Mica Burton is LeVar Burton’s daughter in real life, and she plays the daughter of Burton’s Geordi LaForge in season 3)

The man, the myth, the legend! @SirPatStew is in the building! ✨ #StarTrekPicard #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/LTqCOhf2tmFebruary 10, 2023 See more

The iconic @gates_mcfadden and @ItsMichelleHurd are here! ✨ #StarTrekPicard #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/gwEWItrofdFebruary 10, 2023 See more

The amazing @akaWorf, @levarburton, @jonathansfrakes, and @ToddStashwick have beamed in! ✨ #StarTrek #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/ds6qu0zsNTFebruary 10, 2023 See more

Today is a big day. Today is the first premiere I’m attending for a production I’m on. A show I worked on. Not just a guest. A show I am so proud of. I’m a second generation La Forge, and tonight is the world premiere of Picard Season 3. 🖖🏽💫 pic.twitter.com/YklJ4u5Sf2February 10, 2023 See more

Thanks to the incredible cast, producers, and fans for joining us on the blue carpet at the world premiere of #StarTrekPicard! What a perfect way to kick off the final voyage. Season 3 arrives February 16 on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/JYWrAfizl1February 10, 2023 See more

Though a few members of The Next Generation cast — including Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few — appeared in the first and second seasons of Star Trek: Picard, the third season is special because it brings everyone back together for one great big final adventure for the show’s final season.

Now that the cast has had a chance to officially reunite on screen, it will be hard saying goodbye to them (again) as the series wraps. But with the Star Trek universe forever expanding, it’s very possible we could see them again in the future!