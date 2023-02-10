Star Trek: Picard season 3 red carpet — Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunites

By Sarabeth Pollock
published

Star Trek fans from across the galaxy celebrated in Hollywood.

Cast of Star Trek: Picard season 3 at the Hollywood premiere
(Image credit: Getty/David Livingston / Stringer)

The biggest party in the galaxy took place in Hollywood on Thursday at the Star Trek: Picard season 3 premiere. The original members of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast were there to celebrate along with the Picard cast, and they were joined by Trekkies from all corners of the universe. 

It was a special night for Star Trek fans; even the premiere’s location at the TCL Chinese Theater featured a nod to Trek history—the purple carpet was directly adjacent to the handprints from members of the original Star Trek cast. 

What’s more is that eager fans lined Sunset Boulevard represented their favorite characters and alien species from the series, making the event feel less like an evening in Los Angeles and more like a deep space outpost. 

The highlight of the evening, though, was seeing members of the TNG cast together on the red carpet. It has been 29 years since the final episode of the series aired and 21 years since the premiere of Star Trek: Nemesis, the final film that featured the TNG cast. 

Joining Sir Patrick Stewart at the premiere were his Picard costars Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan, along with members of the TNG cast including Frakes, Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden. Season 3 newcomers Todd Stashwick, Mica Burton and Ed Speleers were also on hand to celebrate. (And yes, if you’re wondering, Mica Burton is LeVar Burton’s daughter in real life, and she plays the daughter of Burton’s Geordi LaForge in season 3) 

Though a few members of The Next Generation cast — including Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few — appeared in the first and second seasons of Star Trek: Picard, the third season is special because it brings everyone back together for one great big final adventure for the show’s final season. 

Now that the cast has had a chance to officially reunite on screen, it will be hard saying goodbye to them (again) as the series wraps. But with the Star Trek universe forever expanding, it’s very possible we could see them again in the future!

Star Trek: Picard premieres February 16 on Paramount Plus

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.