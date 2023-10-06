Star Wars movie marathon lands on FX this holiday weekend

The galaxy far, far away is getting a new home under terms of a new deal, and there will be a Star Wars movie marathon over the holiday weekend to celebrate the news. Per Deadline, Disney has adjusted its deal with Warner Bros. Discovery so that all the Star War movies will now be allowed to air on Disney's networks, like ABC and FX, in addition to TNT and TBS.

Beginning October 7 and carrying over to October 8, FX will host a Star Wars movie marathon to celebrate the news.

Here's the complete lineup of Star Wars movies appearing in the marathon on FX:

October 7

9-11 am ET/PT: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) 11-2 pm ET/PT: Star Wars: A New Hope (1978)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1978) 2-5 pm ET/PT: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5-8 pm ET/PT: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

October 8

6-8 am ET/PT: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 8-11 am ET/PT: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) 11-2 pm ET/PT: Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) 2-5 pm ET/PT: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 5-8 pm ET/PT: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

It's worth noting that the animated feature The Clone Wars was never part of the Turner Network deal, so fans will now be able to see it in rotation across Disney's cable and broadcast channels in the future.

It's all a bit technical, but under the new deal fans will be able to watch Star Wars movies on both Disney cable and broadcast stations like FX, Freeform and ABC, as well as on Turner Networks like TNT and TBS as the old deals with Turner expire. All of this is in addition to the movies being available on Disney Plus, giving fans more ways to see the beloved franchise.

This is exciting news, as in the future fans might be able to see the movies on ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney or in new multi-movie marathons on Freeform.

For now, fans can tune into the Star Wars movie marathon on FX this October 7. FX is available through cable subscription packages or through live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.