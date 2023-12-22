Stop-Motion Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town airing tonight on ABC

The final countdown to Christmas is on, and the US TV schedule is reflecting that with a number of Christmas classics and specials set to air over the next few days. One example is the 1970 stop-motion Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, which is being shown on ABC on Friday, December 22, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town tells the origin story of Santa Claus, from being raised by toy-making elves to how he started delivering those toys to children. The movie features Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney voicing Kris Kringle, as well as Keenan Wynn as Winter Warlock, Paul Frees as Burgermeister Meisterburger, Joan Gardner as Tanta Kringle, Robie Lester as Miss Jessica and Fred Astaire as the narrator.

With it airing on ABC, anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna receiving local signals or a live TV streaming service that carries ABC (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, as examples) can watch the broadcast live. If you don't have access to your local ABC station, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town is also streaming on Peacock.

Originally aired in 1970 as a TV special, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town was a Rankin/Bass Productions feature. Rankin/Bass was the same studio that made the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer special, Frosty the Snowman and others.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town has been a regular US TV Christmas highlight for many years, establishing itself as a Christmas classic. For most of my childhood it was a Christmas tradition to watch it. If it's the same way for you but you're not able to watch it on December 22, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town is also airing on Monday, December 25, at 10:30 am ET/PT and 5 pm ET/PT on the cable channel Freeform.

Though if you're looking for some other easily available Christmas-themed viewing options over the next few days: on December 23 A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special is airing on NBC at 9 pm ET/PT; on Christmas Eve ABC airs Home Alone at 8 pm ET/PT, NBC has It's a Wonderful Life at the same time and TBS and TNT begin their A Christmas Story marathons.

Whatever you’re planning to watch, we hope you have a happy holiday!