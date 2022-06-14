Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo revealed season 4 spoiler in 2016

Stranger Things season 4 is finally here, with fans all over the globe tuning in to the latest instalment of the sci-fi horror franchise. But all the way back in 2016, Dustin actor Gaten Matarazzo accidentally revealed a big spoiler for the most recent season.

When discussing fan theories way before Stranger Things season 4 had even been announced, Gaten mentioned one in particular that stood out to him, and it bears a striking similarity to Venca in the new season.

During the Build interview, he said: "There's this one in this video and he was saying how other test subjects, besides Eleven, like, one through 10, most of them are dead. But, others were banished to the Upside Down. Like, they couldn't get out."

Gaten continued to talk about the effects the Upside Down had on Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who was the main focus of season one when he went missing and his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) worked tirelessly to get him back.

The theory added that the influence and environment of the creepy alternate dimension could have eventually morphed one of the banished test subjects into the Demogorgon, the iconic monster from the first season.

As it happens, this theory isn't too far off at all, as we found out that Vecna used to be human and was indeed one of the test subjects who was in the facility alongside Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and was Brenner's first ever experiment known as 001.

In season 4, it is revealed that Vecna used to be Henry Creel, a highly manipulative and sadistic individual who was eventually trapped in the Upside Down by Eleven. Henry even murdered his own family and due to his time in the alternate universe, eventually transformed into the evil Vecna, season 4's new villain.

So while the theory Gaten mentioned didn't involve the Demogorgon, it does explain a key plotline in season 4 of the much-loved Netflix series, so this fan theory inadvertently spoiled a future moment!

Fans are now waiting for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 and thankfully we don't have long to go as it premiers on July 1.

Stranger Things is available exclusively on Netflix.