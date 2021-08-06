‘Stranger Things’ season 4 confirmed for 2022

“It is almost here,” a voice (sounds like Noah Schnapp’s Will) says in a brand new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season four. He is of course speaking of some kind of evil force that will be unleashed in the latest season of one of Netflix’s marquee series, but it also fits nicely with the fact that this latest teaser confirms Stranger Things season four will arrive in 2022. No specific date was given.

For anyone who hoped that we may be getting new episodes of Stranger Things in 2021, a 2022 release date may not seem particularly close, but considering it’s been more than two years since the third season of Stranger Things debuted in 2019, it’s nice to know that our long wait is inching closer to an end.

In addition to announcing the rollout of season four in 2022, the new Stranger Things teaser offers fresh footage from the new season. It’s just a few quick shots, but we see Eleven in the grasp of what we can guess are federal agents and Hopper with a flamethrower, just to name a few. The trailer also features snippets from the first three seasons. Take a look below.

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝsStranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZhAugust 6, 2021 See more

We’ve already gotten a few teasers for Stranger Things season four. The first officially revealed that David Harbour’s Hopper was indeed not dead as many speculated after the stinger at the end of season three, but is a prisoner somewhere in Russia. Another took us through the labs run by Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner, with him doing a voiceover saying “Today I have something very special planned for you” as the teaser ends on a door marked 11.

The main cast is all returning, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder and David Harbour. The Duffer brothers and Shawn Levy are also still the creatives behind the scenes.

New cast members for Stranger Things season four include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and, in keeping with the Stranger Things tradition of bringing in ‘80s icons, Robert Englund, the original Freddy Kreuger.

Whether you need to catch up with Stranger Things or just want to rewatch everything that’s happened so far, Stranger Things seasons one thru three are available to stream on Netflix.