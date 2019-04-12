Stream NASCAR in 4K? Fubo TV makes it happen

The NASCAR schedule is well under way. And for those who prefer to stream our races, you're finally going to be able to get your stock-car fix in 4K resolution.

Fubo TV has added a couple of NASCAR races to its 4K schedule.

The Gander RV 400 — scheduled for May 5 at Dover International Speedway and broadcast on FS1 — is the first NASCAR event that Fubo will offer up in 4K resolution. And on Saturday, May 11, we'll get the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas, one of the coveted night races on the NASCAR schedule.

That means you'll be able to see every speck of rubber flying off the track. Every lug nut being tightened. Every polite gesture made by one driver to another as they make their way around the 1-mile track.

Fubo's 4K service is still technically in beta, but it also doesn't cost you anything extra. So whether you've got Fubo's $55 entry subscription, or opt for all 103 channels for $75 a month, you'll be able to watch the race in 4K. (And if you've yet to try Fubo, that'll be a perfect time to take advantage of its free trial.)

Fubo TV currently costs $54.99 a month for its basic 83-channel service, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on two screens at once. (Anything that's streamed in 4K is an added bonus, free of charge.) Or if you need more channels, you can get the entire 103-channel suite — plus 500 hours of cloud DVR, three screens at once, Showtime, and the Sports Plus add-on — for $74.99 a month. You can see the full channel listings here .