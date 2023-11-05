Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans hail show's 'BEST EVER DANCER'!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans aren't known for agreeing!

Anyone who looks at social media on a Saturday evening will be bombarded with all sorts of contradictory opinions.

And let's face it, even the judges don't agree very often so it's no surprise the fans don't either.

But during this evening's results show, something very strange happened.

Just about everyone who was chatting about the show on social media, was saying the same thing - how much they LOVE professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

In fact, 'Johannes' was trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, even after the show had finished.

Johannes wowed the fans! (Image credit: BBC)

This week was a big one for Johannes.

In last night's show, he and his celebrity partner Annabel Croft, danced a moving couple's choice to Wings by Birdy - in a routine dedicated to Annabel's late husband Mel Coleman, who passed away earlier this year.

An emotional Annabel said Johannes had been her "rock" during Strictly so far, and said he had brought joy back to her life!

High praise indeed!

Annabel and Johannes danced a moving tribute to her late husband (Image credit: BBC)

But it wasn't just his support for Annabel that won the fans' hearts this week.

Johannes also wowed the crowd with the opening number of this evening's results show.

He led the professionals in an energetic, vibrant African-Latin mash-up, choreographed by former Strictly winner, Oti Mabuse.

And the fans absolutely loved it!

Is Johannes the best dancer on Strictly? (Image credit: BBC)

Oh Johannes that was fabulous! #StrictlyNovember 5, 2023 See more

"That was fabulous," said one fan. Another added: "That group dance was EVERYTHING."

That group dance was EVERYTHING - and so emotional too. Not only is this the vision that Oti has wanted to bring to the floor for years, but it’s Johannes’s vision too, and he looked so proud to dance every step❤️ #StrictlyNovember 5, 2023 See more

On the subject of #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing is there anyone who doesn’t just love Johannes?!? He’s such a joy! This is a rhetorical question. 😛November 5, 2023 See more

"Is there anyone who doesn't just love Johannes?" said another smitten viewer. "He's such a joy!"

And some fans went even further in their praise for the professional dancer.

"Johannes is the best dancer Strictly have ever had," said one viewer. "OUTSTANDING!"

And others agreed.

"Johannes is the best dancer on Strictly," wrote another impressed viewer. "What a talent."

Johannes is the best dancer on #Strictly don't at me. What a talent 🇿🇦November 5, 2023 See more

Johannes is the best dancer Strictly have ever had. OUTSTANDING! #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 5, 2023 See more

JOHANNES RADABE. That's the tweet 💖💖💖 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 5, 2023 See more

Fortunately for the besotted fans, Johannes and Annabel survived another week and will be dancing again.

Phew!

You can watch them take to the floor when Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.