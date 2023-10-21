Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans reckon they've spotted this year's winner!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 still has weeks to go before the winning couple lift the glitterball trophy.

But despite it only being week five of the show, the viewers at home have already chosen their winner.

And it might not be who you expect!

The show began with a slightly flat feeling (Image credit: BBC)

Tonight's show began in quite muted fashion.

Tennis player Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe danced a Charleston to start the episode, followed by actor Nigel Harman and Katya Jones's foxtrot, and Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer's samba.

But the celebs were nervy and some even made mistakes, while the mood felt flat and lacking in energy.

But not for long!

The fans said Krishnan was what Strictly was all about (Image credit: BBC)

Because then it was C4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murphy's time to dance a quickstep with his partner Lauren Oakley.

And he WOWED the crowd!

The traditional ballroom dance, to The Lady is a Tramp, with Krishnan dressed in tails, was full of joy and exuberance.

Krishnan scored 30 from the judges with Motsi, Shirley and Anton all giving him 8 marks.

He wasn't the highest scoring dancer of the evening: Ellie and Vito scooped 37 for their striking paso doble.

And Layton and Nikita amazed the judges with their salsa, which won a 9 from Craig Revel Horwood and 10s from the other judges.

But it is Krishnan that the fans have tipped to win the whole competition!

Could Krishnan win the competition? (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers declared that the one-time serious journalist is "what this show is all about"!

"Krishnan is a joy," said one viewer.

Many fans pointed out they'd thought Krishnan would be a jokey contestant but is clearly loving his time on the show!

And that reminded the fans of a former Strictly winner.

Comedian Bill Bailey!

Bill was a surprise winner (Image credit: BBC)

Krishnan is literally what this show is all about. He keeps improving each week. Just love watching him and Lauren dance together!

krishnan is what this show is about, he came out week one and people thought he was gonna be another joke contestant, and here he having SO much fun and being SUCH a showman!!

Krishnan is a joy!

Bill took part in the show back in 2020, when he was massively underestimated by the audience, who thought he'd be a novelty contestant.

But Bill, who danced with Oti Mabuse, proved everyone wrong from the first week! He wowed the viewers and judges alike and won the competition!

Now the fans reckon Krishnan could be following in Bill's footsteps!

Krishnan is this year's Bill Bailey and I can't wait to see him win

"Krishnan is this year's Bill Bailey and I can't wait to see him win," said one impressed viewer.

While another fan mused that we could see "another Bill Bailey style run".

Could we see another Bill Bailey style run where someone could just improve and improve and put on a good show only to smash it in the second half of the contest and win?

Could Krishnan be this year's surprise winner? It's possible!

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow evening with this week's results show.