Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans THRILLED as one celeb marks a TV milestone!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 got serious this week as the celebs and their professional partners fought to make it to Blackpool.

All the stars really upped their game with Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec - who danced first - scoring two tens right off the bat.

But while everyone impressed, it was the marking of a telly milestone that DELIGHTED the fans.

Comedian Sarah Hadland took to the floor to dance an American Smooth with partner Vito Coppola.

The pair danced to Proud by M People - a song that has a special meaning for Sarah! She starred in the sitcom Miranda, alongside Miranda Hart.

And her character Stevie was legendary for singing the song in the show.

After Sarah's dance, presenter Tess Daly revealed that today is 15 years since the first episode of Miranda aired.

And the fans were thrilled that Sarah had marked the occasion in such a perfect way.

Sarah Hadland dancing to Proud on #Strictly on the 15-year anniversary of Miranda is so personal to me. pic.twitter.com/31bwMSjpa0November 9, 2024

One fan declared it "so personal to me", as others said they'd been "waiting weeks" to see Sarah dance to that song.

"Loved Vito and Sarah!" declared another fan.

"Simply stunning!" said a delighted viewer. "Loved every second of it!"

Sarah and Vito’s American Smooth to ‘Proud’ was simply stunning! Graceful, heartfelt, and filled with nostalgia—a perfect tribute. Loved every second of it! 💃 #StrictlyComeDancing #SarahAndVito #Strictly pic.twitter.com/IPG1zr6KGLNovember 9, 2024

Loved Vito and Sarah! #StrictlyNovember 9, 2024

Some fans found it emotional, with one viewer saying the routine brought a lump to their throat.

Others said Sarah had made them proud!

And one pleased fan said it was "delicious"!

Sarah and Vito delighted the judges too with Motsi saying the lifts in their routine were on a "different level"!

🎶 "What have you done today to make you feel proud?" 🎶 This. This is what Sarah did! ❤️ #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly pic.twitter.com/fZH6Tdlr4NNovember 9, 2024

As a life long Miranda fan. This moment made my heart very happy pic.twitter.com/GOhyK8GhCmNovember 9, 2024

The pair got 33 from the judges, with Anton Du Beke giving them 9 out of 10.

But will it be enough to get them to Blackpool? We'll have to wait until tomorrow evening's results show to find out.

