'Strictly Come Dancing' announces songs and dances for semi-final
By Lucy Buglass published
The 'Strictly Come Dancing' semi-final is right around the corner! Find out what the remaining couples will be dancing to...
The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-final airs this weekend, and we now know which routines our four remaining couples will perform in the hope they can impress the judges and audience.
After Dan Walker was eliminated from the competition, it was confirmed that the four semi-final couples would be AJ and Kai, John and Johannes, Rose and Giovanni, and Rhys and Nancy.
It was a high-scoring quarter-final though, with AJ and Kai at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 30, and Rose and Giovanni and Rhys and Nancy sharing the top spot with an impressive 39.
AJ and Kai were in the bottom two, but judges chose to send Dan Walker home again, bringing an end to the competition for Dan and Nadiya.
In the semi-final, the pressure is on as each couple will perform two routines to try and earn a spot in the all-important Strictly final. But who will make it there?
'Strictly Come Dancing' semi-final songs and dances
First dances
- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee
- Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will pergorm the Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira
- John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will jive to Higher Power by Coldplay
- Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé
Second dances
- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will Quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman
- Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding
- John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform a couple's choice routine to Hometown Glory by Adele
- Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will tango to One Vision by Queen
Strictly Come Dancing's semi-final airs on BBC1 on Saturday, Dec 11 at 7:05 pm, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. For full listings — check our TV guide.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.