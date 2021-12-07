'Strictly Come Dancing' announces songs and dances for semi-final

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-final airs this weekend, and we now know which routines our four remaining couples will perform in the hope they can impress the judges and audience.

After Dan Walker was eliminated from the competition, it was confirmed that the four semi-final couples would be AJ and Kai, John and Johannes, Rose and Giovanni, and Rhys and Nancy.

It was a high-scoring quarter-final though, with AJ and Kai at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 30, and Rose and Giovanni and Rhys and Nancy sharing the top spot with an impressive 39.

AJ and Kai were in the bottom two, but judges chose to send Dan Walker home again, bringing an end to the competition for Dan and Nadiya.

In the semi-final, the pressure is on as each couple will perform two routines to try and earn a spot in the all-important Strictly final. But who will make it there?

'Strictly Come Dancing' semi-final songs and dances

First dances

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will pergorm the Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will jive to Higher Power by Coldplay

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé

Second dances

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will Quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform a couple's choice routine to Hometown Glory by Adele

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will tango to One Vision by Queen

Strictly Come Dancing's semi-final airs on BBC1 on Saturday, Dec 11 at 7:05 pm, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. For full listings — check our TV guide.