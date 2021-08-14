'Strictly Come Dancing' announces Ugo Monye as the final celebrity in 2021 line-up

Ugo Monye has been announced as the fifteenth celebrity joining Strictly this year.

Strictly Come Dancing has announced Ugo Monye will be joining the 2021 line-up, completing this year's celebrity announcements for the new series, starting in the autumn.

The news that Ugo would be hitting the dance floor was announced last night on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Ugo has enjoyed a hugely successful rugby career, beginning his journey at Harlequins in 2002, he then went on to make 241 appearances for the club, scored 89 tries, won a Premiership and made his England debut in 2008.

Since retiring in 2015, Ugo has become a respected face and voice in the world of sports presenting, hosting rugby coverage for BT Sport and ITV as well as the BBC 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Last month, it was also announced that Ugo would be one of the new team captains on BBC One's A Question of Sport.

Ugo will be joining familiar faces like EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis on the Strictly dance floor. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of his new adventure on Strictly, Ugo said: “What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

"My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”

Ugo will be joining Adam Peaty, Judi Love, Tom Fletcher, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Robert Webb, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn, Tilly Ramsay, AJ Odudu, Greg Wise, John Whaite and Nina Wadia in this year's Strictly line-up - but who will be joining the Strictly Come Dancing winners list?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 airs on BBC1 this autumn.