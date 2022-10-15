Strictly Come Dancing fans fall in love with 'living sunbeam' Hamza

Strictly Come Dancing viewers - and the judges - loved Hamza's joyful salsa

Jowita Przystal & Hamza Yassin in Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to social media to declare their love for CBeebies presenter Hamza.

Hamza, who's dancing with professional Jowita Przystal, has won the hearts of the viewers thanks to his cheery approach to the show.

And the wildlife presenter has wowed the fans with his brilliant dance technique, too.

Last time, for movie week, Hamza and Jowita danced a rumba to the theme tune from Jurassic Park

But they didn't win a lot of praise for that dance.

In tonight's show, however, Hamza tackled the salsa - and the fans went WILD!

Hamza and Jowita dance the salsa

Hamza thrilled the fans with his joyful salsa (Image credit: BBC)

Hamza and Jowita danced their salsa to the song Ecuador, winning praise from the fans at home - and the judges.

Both head judge Shirley Ballas and her co-critic Motsi Mabuse were on their feet as the dance ended.

And even legendary grumpy judge Craig Revel Horwood said he was blown away by the dance.

Jowita and Hamza dance a salsa

Hamza impressed the judges with his salsa (Image credit: BBC)

The viewers at home shared the sentiment, saying it was quite a change from the "bizarre" Jurassic Park dance.

And another fan said it was "epic"!

Even former Strictly pro James Jordan took to Twitter to share his praise for Hamza, saying his was "the most natural salsa EVER seen on Strictly"!

And one besotted Hamza fan commented that the wildlife cameraman would cheer up anyone who was feeling down, writing: "He's like a living sunbeam."

We couldn't agree more!

The judges definitely agreed. Hamza got the highest score of the series so far, winning three 10s (and a 9 from Craig!).

The judges score Hamza and Jowita's salsa

Hamza was overwhelmed with his scores (Image credit: BBC)

We can't wait to see what he does next week! 

