Strictly Come Dancing fans fall in love with 'living sunbeam' Hamza

Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to social media to declare their love for CBeebies presenter Hamza.

Hamza, who's dancing with professional Jowita Przystal, has won the hearts of the viewers thanks to his cheery approach to the show.

And the wildlife presenter has wowed the fans with his brilliant dance technique, too.

Last time, for movie week, Hamza and Jowita danced a rumba to the theme tune from Jurassic Park.

But they didn't win a lot of praise for that dance.

In tonight's show, however, Hamza tackled the salsa - and the fans went WILD!

Hamza thrilled the fans with his joyful salsa (Image credit: BBC)

Hamza and Jowita danced their salsa to the song Ecuador, winning praise from the fans at home - and the judges.

Both head judge Shirley Ballas and her co-critic Motsi Mabuse were on their feet as the dance ended.

And even legendary grumpy judge Craig Revel Horwood said he was blown away by the dance.

Hamza impressed the judges with his salsa (Image credit: BBC)

The viewers at home shared the sentiment, saying it was quite a change from the "bizarre" Jurassic Park dance.

And another fan said it was "epic"!

From that bizarre Jurassic Park rumba to THAT salsa, Hamza came to PLAY! I love him so much #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022 See more

Hamza is such a sweetie, and such a good mover. Light on his feet, uses all of his body (and his hair, even if it has been lashed to his shirt), and masterful in those lifts and tricks (which were not easy) #scd #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 15, 2022 See more

Yo Hamza!!!!! That was epic!! Give that man some 10s #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing @bbcstrictly 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻October 15, 2022 See more

Even former Strictly pro James Jordan took to Twitter to share his praise for Hamza, saying his was "the most natural salsa EVER seen on Strictly"!

Hamza OMG OMG OMGDANCE OF THE NIGHT!!!!Now that is worth a 10Most natural Salsa EVER seen on Strictly - from beginning to the end it was bloody fantastic I LOVED IT!!! #10October 15, 2022 See more

And one besotted Hamza fan commented that the wildlife cameraman would cheer up anyone who was feeling down, writing: "He's like a living sunbeam."

We couldn't agree more!

For anyone feeling a bit down - just watch #Hamza on #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #SCD - he’s like a living sunbeam, always brings such joy. Scores should have been 10 10 10 10! 🤗October 15, 2022 See more

The judges definitely agreed. Hamza got the highest score of the series so far, winning three 10s (and a 9 from Craig!).

Hamza was overwhelmed with his scores (Image credit: BBC)

We can't wait to see what he does next week!