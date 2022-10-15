Strictly Come Dancing fans fall in love with 'living sunbeam' Hamza
Strictly Come Dancing viewers - and the judges - loved Hamza's joyful salsa
Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to social media to declare their love for CBeebies presenter Hamza.
Hamza, who's dancing with professional Jowita Przystal, has won the hearts of the viewers thanks to his cheery approach to the show.
And the wildlife presenter has wowed the fans with his brilliant dance technique, too.
Last time, for movie week, Hamza and Jowita danced a rumba to the theme tune from Jurassic Park.
But they didn't win a lot of praise for that dance.
In tonight's show, however, Hamza tackled the salsa - and the fans went WILD!
Hamza and Jowita danced their salsa to the song Ecuador, winning praise from the fans at home - and the judges.
Both head judge Shirley Ballas and her co-critic Motsi Mabuse were on their feet as the dance ended.
And even legendary grumpy judge Craig Revel Horwood said he was blown away by the dance.
The viewers at home shared the sentiment, saying it was quite a change from the "bizarre" Jurassic Park dance.
And another fan said it was "epic"!
From that bizarre Jurassic Park rumba to THAT salsa, Hamza came to PLAY! I love him so much #StrictlyOctober 15, 2022
Hamza is such a sweetie, and such a good mover. Light on his feet, uses all of his body (and his hair, even if it has been lashed to his shirt), and masterful in those lifts and tricks (which were not easy) #scd #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 15, 2022
Yo Hamza!!!!! That was epic!! Give that man some 10s #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing @bbcstrictly 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻October 15, 2022
Even former Strictly pro James Jordan took to Twitter to share his praise for Hamza, saying his was "the most natural salsa EVER seen on Strictly"!
Hamza OMG OMG OMGDANCE OF THE NIGHT!!!!Now that is worth a 10Most natural Salsa EVER seen on Strictly - from beginning to the end it was bloody fantastic I LOVED IT!!! #10October 15, 2022
And one besotted Hamza fan commented that the wildlife cameraman would cheer up anyone who was feeling down, writing: "He's like a living sunbeam."
We couldn't agree more!
For anyone feeling a bit down - just watch #Hamza on #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #SCD - he’s like a living sunbeam, always brings such joy. Scores should have been 10 10 10 10! 🤗October 15, 2022
The judges definitely agreed. Hamza got the highest score of the series so far, winning three 10s (and a 9 from Craig!).
We can't wait to see what he does next week!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
