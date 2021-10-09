'Strictly Come Dancing' fans sobbing over THIS beautiful Rose and Giovanni moment

Rose and Giovanni wowed fans in Move Week on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in tears tonight after watching EastEnders star Rose Ayling Ellis and her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, dancing the most beautiful foxtrot.

The pair, who have wowed both the audience and judges since day one with their amazing partnership, danced the beautiful ballroom dance to Rose’s Theme by James Horner from Titanic for Movie Week.

After the couple finished dancing, Tess Daly said: "There wasn't a dry eye in the house, that was so tender and so beautiful."

The judges were also emotional over the dance, with Motsi Mabuse the first to give her professional opinion to the pair while fighting back tears.

She pointed out that a dance didn't have to be complicated, and that Rose and Giovanni had proved that sometimes simplicity is the best.

Rose and Giovanni left fans sobbing over their beautiful foxtrot. (Image credit: BBC)

Head judge Shirley Ballas added: "That was absolutely exquisite and a vision. Giovanni, that was beautiful choreography, and the way that you lead her and danced with her, beautiful timing, I didn't realise I was going to get so much beautiful foxtrot timing. It was very moving well done."

Anton Du Beke was quick to praise Rose on her brilliant head placement in the dance, while Craig Revel Horwood simply added is trademark: "Ah-ma-zing"

Rose and Giovanni were thrilled by the judges' amazing comments. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair earned themselves a brilliant score of 36 after getting nine points from all four judges, however, some fans were annoyed that they were bumped off the top of the leaderboard by Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu who got 37 points for their couple's choice dance to Spiderman.

Fans took to social media to share their joy at seeing Rose and Giovanni perform such a beautiful dance, admitting that the moment they saw them dancing together left them in tears...

I’m behind on #Strictly and just got to Rose and Gio’s dance. Wow, absolutely stunning! 😍 So beautiful I cried 🥺❤️October 9, 2021 See more

Oh god rose & gio made me cry 😥 #StrictlyOctober 9, 2021 See more

Had to pause Strictly for a moment...just watched Rose and Giovanni.Yep I cried, another gorgeous dance. #Strictly #SCDOctober 9, 2021 See more

I adore rose so much, she’s always smiling and just radiates such good energy🥺💗 her dance was beautiful #StrictlyOctober 9, 2021 See more

Rose was just beautiful, I may have shed a tear or two #strictlyOctober 9, 2021 See more

With the standard so high this year, it is easy to forget that we are only in week three of the competition.

With AJ, John, Rhys and Rose all flying when it comes to their dancing, with the others not far behind, we can't wait to see what the celebrities will be pulling out of the bag next week.

But who will stay in the competition, and who will be sent home before they get another chance to hit the dancefloor?

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays at 6.45pm on BBC1 with the results show airing on Sunday evenings at 7.10pm, also on BBC1.