Strictly Come Dancing fans think Fleur East has FINALLY got what she deserves

Strictly Come Dancing fans are thrilled Fleur East has "finally" got what she deserves after the X-Factor scored a perfect 40 points in Blackpool week!

The fans took to social media to share their delight that Fleur has finally got the recognition they think she needs, after a tricky few weeks.

Fern came to Blackpool determined to wow the fans - and she did! (Image credit: BBC)

Fleur and her partner Vito Coppola danced their couple's choice routine this week, to a Destiny's Child megamix.

Fleur channelled her inner Beyonce as she took to the floor in a glittering silver jumpsuit.

And she and Vito wowed the judges and the fans alike with their fabulous dance!

Fleur channelled her inner Beyonce (Image credit: BBC)

Fleur and Vito have had a tricky few weeks in the competition. They've faced the dance-off twice and fans were convinced the judges were being unnecessarily harsh on the singing star.

But this week, they finally put all that behind them as they stunned the judges with their couple's choice routine.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said the dance was "FAB-U-LOUS!" while head judge Shirley Ballas said it was "iconic".

Motsi Mabuse said Fleur was the missing member of Destiny's Child.

And Anton Du Beke echoed the thoughts of many of the viewers when he said this was what we'd all been waiting for throughout the whole series.

Fern and Vito won the first 40 of the series (Image credit: BBC)

The judges' comments were reflected in their scores with Fleur and Vito scoring the first perfect 40 of the series!

Even Craig dusted off his 10 paddle.

Wonders will never cease!

The fans were thrilled with Fleur's dance (Image credit: BBC)

The fans agreed that Fleur had done them proud.

One viewer said: "About damn time queen"!

While another added that they'd smashed the dance.

And one fan simply said: "About freaking time!"

FLEUR FINALLY GETTING HER RECOGNITION!!! ABOUT DAMN TIME QUEEN 👏👏#StrictlyNovember 19, 2022 See more

Wow wow wow @FleurEast and @Vito__Coppola absolutely SMASHED that couples choice!!!! Very much well deserved first 40!!!! #StrictlyNovember 19, 2022 See more

Craig said Fleur's dance was "fab-u-lous!" (Image credit: BBC)

About freaking time #Strictly https://t.co/c1EAkv2jYfNovember 19, 2022 See more

YES YES YES! Fleur came to Blackpool and she SLAAAAYED. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/gFChqODuWONovember 19, 2022 See more

One fan said what we were all thinking, writing: "Fleur came to Blackpool and she SLAAAAYED."

We couldn't agree more!