Strictly Come Dancing fans think Fleur East has FINALLY got what she deserves
Strictly Come Dancing viewers believe it's "about time" for the X Factor star
Strictly Come Dancing fans are thrilled Fleur East has "finally" got what she deserves after the X-Factor scored a perfect 40 points in Blackpool week!
The fans took to social media to share their delight that Fleur has finally got the recognition they think she needs, after a tricky few weeks.
Fleur and her partner Vito Coppola danced their couple's choice routine this week, to a Destiny's Child megamix.
Fleur channelled her inner Beyonce as she took to the floor in a glittering silver jumpsuit.
And she and Vito wowed the judges and the fans alike with their fabulous dance!
Fleur and Vito have had a tricky few weeks in the competition. They've faced the dance-off twice and fans were convinced the judges were being unnecessarily harsh on the singing star.
But this week, they finally put all that behind them as they stunned the judges with their couple's choice routine.
Judge Craig Revel Horwood said the dance was "FAB-U-LOUS!" while head judge Shirley Ballas said it was "iconic".
Motsi Mabuse said Fleur was the missing member of Destiny's Child.
And Anton Du Beke echoed the thoughts of many of the viewers when he said this was what we'd all been waiting for throughout the whole series.
The judges' comments were reflected in their scores with Fleur and Vito scoring the first perfect 40 of the series!
Even Craig dusted off his 10 paddle.
Wonders will never cease!
The fans agreed that Fleur had done them proud.
One viewer said: "About damn time queen"!
While another added that they'd smashed the dance.
And one fan simply said: "About freaking time!"
FLEUR FINALLY GETTING HER RECOGNITION!!! ABOUT DAMN TIME QUEEN 👏👏#StrictlyNovember 19, 2022
Wow wow wow @FleurEast and @Vito__Coppola absolutely SMASHED that couples choice!!!! Very much well deserved first 40!!!! #StrictlyNovember 19, 2022
About freaking time #Strictly https://t.co/c1EAkv2jYfNovember 19, 2022
YES YES YES! Fleur came to Blackpool and she SLAAAAYED. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/gFChqODuWONovember 19, 2022
One fan said what we were all thinking, writing: "Fleur came to Blackpool and she SLAAAAYED."
We couldn't agree more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
