Strictly Come Dancing fans TORN over tonight's result
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have mixed feelings about Nikia and Gorka leaving the competition
Strictly Come Dancing fans have mixed views on tonight's axing, which saw Nikita and Gorka leave the competition.
We bid farewell to the duo in Sunday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which aired Sunday 8th October 2023, but for some viewers, the news didn't come as a surprise.
Nikita and dance partner Gorka landed in the bottom two with Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, performing again in the dance-off. But it was Nikita and Gorka who ultimately lost out.
'I knew that Nikita would go. She always seemed nervous and as if she didn't really want to be there.
'Sad for Gorka, though, because he deserved to go further. But at least he gets to spend time with his beautiful newborn baby boy Thiago now,' wrote one viewer online.
While another said, 'Sad Nikita has left #Strictly. Felt the dance off was a lot closer than how the judges perceived it to be. Meanwhile, early four finalist predictions: Ellie & Vito to win, followed by Bobby & Dianne, Angela & Carlos and Amanda & Giovanni.'
And a third wrote, 'I am sad that Nikita and Zara were placed in the dance off. Zara really has improved, and I hope that this competition hasn't knocked Nikitas confidence too much because she does seem like a lovely person.'
When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Nikita said, “I don’t want to leave yet, I feel like I’ve let him down.
"I’ve had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I’m going to miss you all.
"This has been a dream come true, I’m so grateful."
She added: "I’ve got to say the biggest thankyou to Gorka, he has been the biggest support and I’ve had the best time ever.”
Stay tuned next week to see who's leaving the show next.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 14th October.
