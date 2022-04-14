Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke to take part in cooking show

Anton Du Beke will be swapping the ballroom for the kitchen as he takes part in Cooking With The Stars.

Strictly Come Dancing icon Anton Du Beke has revealed that he will be taking part in ITV cooking show Cooking With The Stars season 2.

He took to Instagram to announce the exciting news by sharing a picture of him and professional chef Rosemary Shrager hugging with the caption: “Best bib & tucker, my loves - literally!… I'm delighted to be invited to partake in the next series of @ITV's #CookingWithTheStars!

“Under the expert tutelage of @rosemary.shrager I’ll swap sashays for sautés and voltas for veloutés this summer… details soon! Much love, Anton XX 👨‍🍳 #AntonDuBake @marksandspencer @marksandspencerfoodpr.”

A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke) A photo posted by on

Cooking With The Stars, which will be hosted by Tom Allen and Emma Willis, sees eight celebrities paired with renowned chefs, who will teach them how to make restaurant quality food.

The chefs will guide them through a series of exciting challenges and the bottom two contestants will fight for a place in the competition by making a dish without help from their mentor. Their creations are then blind tested by all of the pro chefs and the loser will be eliminated.

Anton will star alongside The Chase's Anne Hegerty, Olympic double gold medal winning athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, TV expert Dr Ranj, comedy star Joe Wilkinson, This Morning's Josie Gibson, DJ (and Zoe Ball's son) Woody Cook plus Love Island star Maura Higgins.

In recent news, there has been rumors that Anton could be returning as a Strictly judge, after The Sun claimed that Strictly legend Craig Revel Horwood announced the news during his All Balls and Glitter stage show.

Craig reportedly told the publication: “I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic. I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge.

“And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year.”

Anton replaced Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli last year. (Image credit: BBC)

However, in a chat with the Express, Anton is said to have denied hearing from Strictly bosses.

The Strictly fan-favorite revealed: "The absolute truth is that I don’t know. I haven’t been told. They literally haven’t spoken to me about it. So, whatever you’ve read, it is just a rumor.

“I’m hoping to get a call to say: ‘Look, here you go, come back judging please,’ but we’ll wait and see. I would like to think I’d be on the show in one way or another,” he said.

Cooking With The Stars airs on ITV this year.