'Strictly Come Dancing' star John Whaite gives big tour update

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant John Whaite has shared the good news that he will be able to perform at tonight’s show (Monday Feb. 7) as part of the Strictly tour, after getting a negative PCR result (Sunday Feb. 6).

The Great British Bake Off winner was forced to pull out of the tour after testing positive for COVID on a lateral flow yesterday and he announced the disappointing news on his Instagram story, saying: “I've got a little bit of bad news I'm afraid. A lateral flow this morning has come back positive so I now have to sit here in this glamorous captivity until a result of a PCR comes back.

“I'm hoping it comes back negative because I feel fine. I'm triple jabbed, I had coronavirus in the summer so, I'm hoping it's just a false positive. But that does mean that I won't be able to perform today or tonight in Glasgow so I am very, very, very, very sorry if anyone was hoping to see me shake my thing on the dancefloor today because I just won't be there asking it, I'll be in my hotel room – probably still shaking it.

“But that isn’t something I wish the world could see because it isn’t pretty, darling. When you’re not in sparkles and sequins, it ain’t pretty. Anyway, I’m sorry I can’t be there. I hope you enjoy the show nonetheless, and good luck to all my friends who are in the show today. I’m sorry I’m letting you all down.”

John with his professional partner Johannes Radebe. (Image credit: BBC)

Thankfully, John’s hopes were answered as his PCR test came back negative, which he told fans on his Instagram Story, writing that: “PCR came back negative so I’ll be back on stage tonight in Glasgow,” followed by 3 red heart emojis.

John and his professional partner Johannes Radebe came second place in the competition and they made history as the first same-sex male pairing to compete in the show.

Another ground-breaking moment happened in the show, with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis being the first ever deaf contestant to take part in the show, as well as winning the coveted trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.