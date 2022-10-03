Strictly Come Dancing star Kaye Adams shares hilarious fan encounter after being eliminated

Strictly Come Dancing has eliminated its first star, after Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams was chosen to go following the dance-off. If that wasn't bad enough though, Kaye has shared a hilarious fan reaction following the show!

In Strictly Come Dancing 2022, Kaye was paired with professional dancer Kai Widdrington and found herself in the bottom two alongside Bros singer Matt Goss, who was partnered with Nadiya Bychkova.

Giving her feedback following both performances, judge Motsi Mabuse said: "Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya."

While Strictly's professional dancer turned judge Anton du Beke said: "Well it wasn’t a vintage dance-off, and I know exactly how they feel and I’ve been in that position many times myself and I think if you had the chance you would like to go again, both of you. There were a lot of mistakes for both couples, I felt that one couple lost performance as well, and because of that I would like to save Matt and Nadiya."

However, while Motsi, Anton and Craig Revel Horwood all agreed that Matt and Nadiya should stay, Shirley Ballas disagreed saying: "I didn’t, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai."

Following their disappointing elimination in the first week, Kaye went back to her hotel where she has since reflected on a hilarious fan reaction, where she ordered room service and the staff member asked her if she knew who'd left Strictly this week!

Taking to Twitter, Kaye wrote: "just ordered room service in my hotel. The nice lady who brought it asked me ‘any idea who went out of Strictly tonight.?’ I said ‘me’ awkward silence"

Responding to the blunder, presenter and former Strictly contestant Dan Walker said: "Major League awkwardness. We enjoyed watching you, Kaye. I hope you made some good friends and have some lovely memories."

The remaining contestants will perform again this weekend, so there's still plenty more to come and everyone's keen to get their hands on the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.30 pm on Saturday, October 8. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.