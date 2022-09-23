How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 online from anywhere 

Here's how to watch Strictly Come Dancing so you can keep up with this year's

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back to treat with another batch of glitz and glam from the Strictly ballroom to mark the show's 20th anniversary this year.

This year's celebrity lineup includes soap icons like Kym Marsh, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, Bros frontman Matt Goss, TV presenter Helen Skelton and comedian and Ted Lasso guest star, Ellie Taylor.

There are also four new professionals ready to strut their stuff and plenty more celebs waiting to be put through their paces. Who will be joining the Strictly winners list and lifting the Glitterball trophy later this year?

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in the UK

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 gets underway on Friday, September 23 at 7 pm on BBC One. The first of the live shows will air one day later on Saturday, September 24 at a slightly earlier time of 6.45 pm on BBC One.

If you're not going to be in front of your TV, you'll also be able to stream the show live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

There's an easy way to watch the celebs take to the floor in Strictly 2022 if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Sadly, the series isn't being show in the US.