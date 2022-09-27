Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor reveals surprising tactic he'll use to help win the show

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Will Mellor shared his secret power to win over the judges!

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant Will Mellor has shared his secret strategy which could help him lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star made his dancing debut on Saturday (September 24) as Strictly Come Dancing 2022 kicked off its mammoth 20th series.

He has quickly become a fan-favourite to win after he topped the leaderboard alongside wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

However, Will gave away his secret plan to help secure his Strictly success after impressing on the dancefloor.

Talking to the Radio Times (opens in new tab), he said: "I’ve been known to flirt a little bit to get judges on my side – so I might flirt a little bit with Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.”

Will is partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

When What To Watch asked Will about how he felt having his dance moves critiqued by the judges, he also spoke about using his flirting skills to win over the judges.

He revealed: "I don't mind. That's what they're there for. I'm not a dancer so if they say this was wrong, that was wrong, I'll go: ‘Alright, I'll try not to do that next week’. A bit of flirting works well with judges. Me and Craig Revel Horwood will have a little flirt-off!"

Will became a household name in the mid-1990s when he played Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks. He then went on to star as Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, DC Spike Tanner in No Offence and, most recently, drug dealer Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street.

The TV star also told us that his father's death was why he signed up to participate in the nation's favourite dancing competition, despite being hesitant to do reality shows.

Will explained: "I’ve always been terrified to do any reality shows. I was always too worried about whether doing something could affect my career in a negative way. But then I lost my dad in 2020 and thought: ‘I've got to grab life and stop being scared of what could happen’. You need to do things that frighten you a little bit, step out of your comfort zone and make new memories."

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs every Saturday evening on BBC One.