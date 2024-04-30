Strictly Come Dancing to sign senior royal after surprising conversation?

Could a Royal be performing in front of the Strictly judges?

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 might be months away, but reports suggest a senior member of the Royal Family could be interested in taking part.

The iconic BBC dancing competition has welcomed plenty of famous faces to the coveted dancefloor, but a Royal has not yet joined the line-up. However, that could all change if recent reports are anything to go by.

Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova, who has previously been paired with celebrities such as Dan Walker and Lee Ryan, has teased that Princess Anne has expressed an interest in competing.

The Princess Royal is no stranger to competition, having taken part in a number of equestrian sporting events over the years, so could she be trying her hand at a dancing competition next?

Nadiya Bychkova told The Sun: "I met her at a ballet event. She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show — she told me. She did say that. I think she would be good, there’s a lot of personality there, isn’t there?"

In addition to this, The Sun suggests that the Royals are such huge viewers that there have been discussions to film the series at Buckingham Palace.

Nadiya added: “They love it and they watch it all the time. Whenever you see royals at events, they all know what’s going on. I’m not from this country so I don’t know all the royal etiquette, but you learn through situations, and I just try to be as respectful as I can when I meet the royals. It just blows your mind to think how big this show is.”

Could we see Princess Anne on the Strictly dance floor? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, Nadiya said she may even suggest Anne to the producers, because the professionals sometimes get to say who they'd like to see taking part.

She explained: "We get that privilege, and because of the show, we end up in circles with celebrities who love Strictly."

Right now, we have no official confirmation for who will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024, and it is expected that we will have to wait until much later in the year to find out who'll be performing.

Last year, it was Ellie Leach who lifted the glitterball trophy alongside partner Vito Coppola. But who will we be adding to the Strictly Come Dancing winners list this year? We'll have to wait and see...