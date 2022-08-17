Superman & Lois to recast one of the Kent family for season 3

A key member of the Superman & Lois family is being recast ahead of the third season, it has been confirmed.

On August 16, it was revealed that series regular Jordan Elsass — who plays Jonathan Kent, one of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's sons in the show— would not be returning for the third season, which was set to begin filming soon.

As reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), the decision was made after Jordan Elsass failed to return to Vancouver (where the show is filmed) to reconvene with the rest of the cast before the deadline that had been given.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued by Warner Bros TV that was issued on Tuesday night (August 16). It read: "Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast."

At the time of writing, we do not know what prompted Elsass's swift departure from the show. Deadline's report claims that the actor was reportedly dealing with "serious personal issues", and states that "there is also conflicting information whether Elsass left or was let go."

A timeline for his replacement has not yet been given, though with The CW confirming that new episodes of the DC show will be heading our way at some point in 2023.

The CW has not revealed too much about what to expect from the third season, though we do know that it will be picking up from the end of season 2. As fans who are caught up will know, the season 2 finale teased the potential of Earth merging with the Bizarro World.

Moreover, it also saw a cameo from Arrowverse mainstay John Diggle (David Ramsey), who met with John Henry Irons in the Smallville diner. There, Diggle teased that the next season's big bad could well be Bruno Mannheim. Created by legendary comic book artist, Jack Kirby, the version of Bruno Mannheim in the comics was an organized crime boss who led Intergang.

Excitingly, his lackeys were equipped with equipment and weapons that were supplied by none other than Darkseid, which could mean we might be seeing him and some of the other denizens of Apokolips cropping up at some point in the future, if the show follows this version of the character.

Superman & Lois is currently available to stream on HBO Max in the US and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.