Suranne Jones thriller Vigil to return for a second series
By David Hollingsworth published
Vigil, The Tourist, The Responder and Time will all be back.
The hit Suranne Jones thriller Vigil will return for a second series, the BBC has officially announced.
The Tourist, The Responder and Time will also be getting new seasons.
Vigil, which was from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, turned into one of the biggest hits of 2021.
Viewers were hooked by the wildly outlandish plot which saw Suranne star as DCI Amy Silva, who investigates a potential murder onboard a nuclear submarine.
Speaking about the series, Suranne, soon to be seen in Gentleman Jack season 2, said: “When she gets down there, Amy and the crew clash because they don’t know who actually has the authority — the Navy or the police.
"The crew think they do because Amy’s in their world and aboard their boat, but actually, Amy’s holding a criminal investigation. So there are no clear rules and no one has control over the other, which is really interesting."
Presumably, Suranne’s character won’t be investigating another murder on another nuclear submarine!
The BBC has given very few details yet about Vigil season 2, other than to say it’s written by Tom Edge, who penned the original series.
You can still watch Vigil series one online, including on BBC iPlayer.
Talking about the return of Vigil, The Tourist, The Responder and Time, Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said: "The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC."
It’s not been revealed exactly who's returning casting-wise for the four dramas. The Tourist starred Jamie Dornan, while The Responder saw Martin Freeman in the leading role, while Sean Bean and Stephen Graham teamed up for Time.
We do know that The Responder series 2 will be five one-hour episodes. While The Tourist will be back for six one-hour episodes and Time for three one-hour episodes, once again written by the great Jimmy McGovern.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
