​​Here’s how to watch Vigil online from anywhere in the world. Vigil is a hugely new talked-about thriller from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Suranne Jones stars as DCI Amy Silva, who has to investigate a potential murder onboard a secret nuclear submarine, HMS Vigil.

While looking into the suspicious death, Amy is soon dragged into a dark conspiracy that threatens national security.

Amy is sure the death is linked to a Scottish trawler that vanished, but she has to stay on the submarine as it isn’t allowed to return to base. But is Amy safe herself? And could a killer be onboard?

Meanwhile, back on dry land her old flame DS Kirsten Longacre (The Good Fight’s Rose Leslie) is also helping to solve the case. But someone high up seems to be trying to stop the investigation.

Talking about how the submarine crew react to Amy’s snooping, Suranne says: “When she gets down there, Amy and the crew clash because they don’t know who actually has the authority — the Navy or the police. The crew think they do because Amy’s in their world and aboard their boat, but actually Amy’s holding a criminal investigation. So there are no clear rules and no one has control over the other, which is really interesting.”

How to watch Vigil online in the UK

Vigil begins on Sunday 29 August at 9pm on BBC1. The second episode goes out on Monday 30 August. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Vigil online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

