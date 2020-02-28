T-Mobile's free MLB.tv offer is returning for the 2020 season

Source: MLB.com (Image credit: MLB.com)

T-Mobile is ready to give their subscribers the gift of free baseball streaming live for the 2020 season. They are teaming up with Major League Baseball to continue one of their most popular promotions. This deal is a home run for both sports fans and CordCutters. T-Mobile customers can score an MLB.TV Yearly subscription through their T-Mobile Tuesday app beginning on March 24.

T-Mobile's free promotion is offering the MLB.TV Yearly plan, with access to thousands of out-of-market baseball games. This plan normally costs $121.99 per year or $24.99 per month for MLB.TV, and it is one of the best options for watching MLB games online and without cable . Once the promotion is activated, it can be used on up to 10 of supported streaming devices, including smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This giveaway also includes access to paid features in the MLB app, which normally costs $20 for the year. These extra features include mobile access to the MLB.TV content, in-game highlights, audio broadcasts, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

To take advantage of the offer, eligible T-Mobile customers will have to use either the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website starting between March 24 and March 31, 2020. T-Mobile Tuesdays is a rewards program for subscribers, offering discounts and freebies every Tuesday from a variety of brands.

Make sure to review the legal disclaimers, because there are a few provisos, or a couple of quid pro quos. You can use your MLB.TV on multiple devices, but you can't use this account to watch games on any other wireless carriers devices. This MLB.TV subscription is only for out-of-market games, so you won't be able to root for your home team live. However, you can watch full game replays of every game, including your local team games. You can read about the local blackouts, and check if you are in a blackout area on MLB.com Blackout Help Page .

The MLB app is available on the Google Play Store , Apple App Store and the Amazon Appstore . You can also get the MLB channel on Roku , or search for MLB on your Xbox One, PlayStation console or Samsung Smart TV devices.