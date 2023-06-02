Taskmaster confirms huge celebrity lineup for season 16

Taskmaster has confirmed the lineup for the show's sixteenth series after crowning the champion for Taskmaster series 15, and there are some big names waiting in the wings to take on the next series of ridiculous trials.

The next five celebs taking on Greg Davies' tasks are comedian and author Julian Clary (Friday Night Live), comedy actor, writer, and stand-up comic, Lucy Beaumont (Meet the Richardson), award-winning stand-up comic Sam Campbell (Bloods), presenter, writer and comedian Sue Perkins (Perfectly Legal) and actor, writer, and director, Susan Wokoma (Cheaters).

This brand-new set will take on whatever the Taskmaster has dreamt up next as they attempt to secure points, prizes, and glory as they vie for the chance to be crowned the Taskmaster series 16 Champion.

The lineup for series 16. (Image credit: Channel 4)

We'll be looking forward to seeing how they crack on with their trials with "little" Alex Horne watching on from the sidelines when the BAFTA-winning series returns.

A release date for Taskmaster series 16 has not been confirmed as of the time of writing, but we expect it to air on Channel 4 at some point in Autumn 2023.

This comes shortly after Starstruck star Rose Matafeo was confirmed to be hosting the child-focused spin-off, Junior Taskmaster, with Mike Wozniak serving as her loyal assistant.

Speaking at the time, Rose Matafeo said: "To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head."

Mike Wozniak added: "All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true. I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster's Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne: with his courage, his grit and his dignity."

Who won Taskmaster series 15?

Mae Martin was crowned the winner of Taskmaster series 15 in the series finale which aired on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

She won the coveted Golden Head after scooping a total of 174 points overall...and after handing over an unnervingly realistic puppet of the Taskmaster as part of the prize task!

You can stream past seasons of Taskmaster on Channel 4. If you're looking for more shows to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best Channel 4 dramas and best Channel 4 comedies you should be streaming right now.