TBS Friends marathon honoring Matthew Perry starts November 1

With the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, the iconic Friends theme song "I'll Be There for You" rings even louder. TBS is going to be there for fans of the series and Perry as the network has planned a five-day Friends marathon that will feature many of the best Chandler episodes. The Best of Chandler marathon begins on Wednesday, November 1, and continues through Sunday, November 5.

Perry, who passed away on Saturday, October 28, was a beloved member of what we at What to Watch (and many others) consider one of the greatest TV shows of all time. As Chandler Bing, he used his sarcastic wit to make us laugh, but was also a caring friend who ended up having one of TV's best relationships with Monica (Courtney Cox).

TBS is breaking this marathon up into different categories: Best of Chandler on November 1, Best of Chandler and Joey's Friendship on November 2 and Best of Chandler & Monica's Relationship on November 3. The remaining two days are going to see most of the episodes featured in the Best of Chandler category broken up between November 4 and November 5.

The marathons are going to start in the morning each day. Here is the full schedule of the Best of Chandler marathon:

November 1: Best of Chandler marathon

November 2: Best of Chandler and Joey's Friendship marathon

November 3: Best of Chandler & Monica's Relationship marathon

November 4: Best of Chandler encore

November 5: The Best of Chandler encore

To watch this TBS Best of Chandler marathon, you need to have a cable or live TV streaming service subscription that includes TBS. Most cable plans do, while Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV are options for live TV streaming services.

Of course, you can watch all of these episodes at your convenience if you are a subscriber to Max, where all seasons of Friends are available on-demand. In addition, Max has the Friends reunion special that saw Perry and his co-stars Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer return to the iconic set and talk about making the show and its lasting legacy.