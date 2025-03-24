Apple TV Plus enjoys biggest week so far — here's everything coming to the streamer

While Apple TV Plus is one of the best streaming services due to its impressive roster of TV shows, Apple definitely opts for the 'quality over quantity approach', releasing far fewer new shows than the likes of Netflix.

However there's a rare difference this week (that's the week starting Monday, March 24) as there are a whopping four new Apple TV Plus shows arriving over just three days. Seeing more than one a week is rare! It's certainly the biggest week for the streamer since I began covering it, and possibly since its launch back in 2019.

So if you've been considering signing up for an Apple TV Plus free trial to check out what the streamer offers, there's never been a better week. I'll run you through the new additions so if you can see if anything piques your interest.

The Studio

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

First up is Apple's new comedy The Studio, which has been getting almost unanimous positive reviews since the first episodes aired at SWSX.

The Studio stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, a movie nerd who's suddenly promoted to be the head of a massive (and fictional) movie studio. As he tries to wrangle the chaotic executives, needy actors and demanding directors, he has to walk the line between releasing generic blockbusters that keep the studio afloat and creating projects he's actually passionate about.

It's a great satire of the modern movie business but it's also a great comedy in its own right, with some calling it the best new comedy series of the last few years. It also has an impressive star-studded line-up of cameos with each new episode featuring a few real-life Hollywood icons.

The first two episodes of The Studio (the former of which is 45 minutes long, twice the length of the rest of the episodes) land on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, March 26, and after that a new episode will land weekly.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Side Quest

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Next up is Side Quest, another comedy series which lands on the same day as The Studio (Wednesday is generally Apple TV Plus' comedy day, as opposed to Friday for dramas).

Side Quest is a spin-off of Apple's successful workplace comedy series Mythic Quest, which was one of Apple's original hits. MQ is about the people working at a video game studio and Side Quest is an anthology series that shows the way the game impacts the lives of those who play it or are involved with it.

As per the trailer, there are four stories: a community brought together by the game, a group of friends playing it, a concert in which its music is performed and the story of a businessman involved with it.

The four episodes of Side Quest and they'll all land on Wednesday, March 26, which is the same day as the season 4 finale of Mythic Quest releases.

Number One on the Call Sheet

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Next up is Number One on the Call Sheet, a two-part documentary series which sees both installments land on Friday, March 28.

This docuseries looks at the experiences of Black actors, as they recount their journeys in Hollywood (so it's a good pairing with The Studio!).

The first episode is about men and the second is about women, with each featuring an impressive line-up of interviewees including Will Smith, Morgan Freeman and Idris Elba in the first episode and Vivica A. Fox, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis in the second.

Each episode is feature-length, with Apple calling it a 'Documentary Film Event', so you don't need to watch them in a particular order.

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Perhaps taking inspiration from Netflix's huge number of sporting docuseries, Apple's final addition of the week is Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series.

This three-parter, which lands in its entirety on Friday, March 28, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees through the 2024 World Series which ran in October of last year.

Through the docuseries, you'll get to see what it was like for the players on each side, as well as for the managers, families and other specialists involved with the teams.