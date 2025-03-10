Ten Pound Poms viewers all have the same complaint about the new series
Ten Pound Poms fans are saying they've 'lost the plot'
Ten Pound Poms returned to screens last night after a long hiatus, with Michelle Keegan leading the cast.
The BBC drama follows a group of British people (referred to as Poms in Australia) who travelled to the other side of the world in the '50s with hopes of finding a better life.
The show has received a positive response so far. However, some viewers have taken to social media to voice the same complaint about Ten Pound Poms, as the last series was aired in 2022.
'#TenPoundPoms It's been two years since the first season. How is anyone expected to remember anything? I've literally "lost the plot."
'Disconnected, no longer invested. Too long between seasons,' one Ten Pound Poms fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
#TenPoundPoms It's been two years since the first season. How is anyone expected to remember anything? I've literally "lost the plot." Disconnected, no longer invested. Too long between seasons.March 9, 2025
The social media user also added, '#TenPoundPoms Who the hell is this baker? I can't remember a damn thing.'
Meanwhile, another wrote on the social media platform, 'So long for S2 to come out, I've forgotten who's who from the 1st Season. #TenPoundPoms.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
So long for S2 to come out, I've forgotten who's who from the 1st Season.#TenPoundPomsMarch 9, 2025
And another replied, 'Me too! I no longer remember the characters or the various storylines. I got invested last season but it's been two years! I now can't remember, can't care.'
And another wrote, 'Me too. It feels a bit disjointed. Wonder if the 1st series is on iplayer.'
And another said, 'Two years between seasons is really wild.'
Two years between seasons is really wild #tenpoundpomsMarch 10, 2025
But not everyone had negative things to say about the new series, with another writing, 'loved tonight’s #tenpoundpoms series 2 premiere, great stuff from @michkeegan @FayeMarsay @warrenisbrown Henry broad, Robbie carter and Arty Farthington.'
loved tonight’s #tenpoundpoms series 2 premiere, great stuff from @michkeegan @FayeMarsay @warrenisbrown Henry broad, Robbie carter and Arty Farthington.March 9, 2025
While another said, 'Being completely new to #TenPoundPoms I can't follow what Keegan is up to. Aside to say she's got her usual on screen presence - a rare thing for a soap actor is that she can play lots of different roles.'
Being completely new to #TenPoundPoms I can't follow what Keegan is up to. Aside to say she's got her usual on screen presence - a rare thing for a soap actor is that she can play lots of different rolesMarch 9, 2025
Ten Pound Poms continues next Sunday on BBC One.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I was disastrous on Bargain Hunt and I've never got over the horrendous chair we bought!
What It Feels Like For A Girl: cast, plot and everything we know