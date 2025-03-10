Ten Pound Poms viewers all have the same complaint about the new series

By
published

Ten Pound Poms fans are saying they've 'lost the plot'

The Ten Pound Poms cast assembled for the show&#039;s key art
(Image credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt/Mark Rogers)

Ten Pound Poms returned to screens last night after a long hiatus, with Michelle Keegan leading the cast.

The BBC drama follows a group of British people (referred to as Poms in Australia) who travelled to the other side of the world in the '50s with hopes of finding a better life.

The show has received a positive response so far. However, some viewers have taken to social media to voice the same complaint about Ten Pound Poms, as the last series was aired in 2022.

'#TenPoundPoms It's been two years since the first season. How is anyone expected to remember anything? I've literally "lost the plot."

'Disconnected, no longer invested. Too long between seasons,' one Ten Pound Poms fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The social media user also added, '#TenPoundPoms Who the hell is this baker? I can't remember a damn thing.'

Meanwhile, another wrote on the social media platform, 'So long for S2 to come out, I've forgotten who's who from the 1st Season. #TenPoundPoms.'

And another replied, 'Me too! I no longer remember the characters or the various storylines. I got invested last season but it's been two years! I now can't remember, can't care.'

And another wrote, 'Me too. It feels a bit disjointed. Wonder if the 1st series is on iplayer.'

And another said, 'Two years between seasons is really wild.'

But not everyone had negative things to say about the new series, with another writing, 'loved tonight’s #tenpoundpoms series 2 premiere, great stuff from @michkeegan @FayeMarsay @warrenisbrown Henry broad, Robbie carter and Arty Farthington.'

While another said, 'Being completely new to #TenPoundPoms I can't follow what Keegan is up to. Aside to say she's got her usual on screen presence - a rare thing for a soap actor is that she can play lots of different roles.'

Ten Pound Poms continues next Sunday on BBC One.

CATEGORIES
Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.

A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about uk shows
Bargain Hunt celebrates its 25th birthday with a cake held by Christina Trevanion

I was disastrous on Bargain Hunt and I've never got over the horrendous chair we bought!
What It Feels Like For A Girl writer Paris Lees.

What It Feels Like For A Girl: cast, plot and everything we know
Jason Thompson and Joshua Morrow as Billy and Nick standing next to each other in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Nick team up to find a shocking Phyllis and Sharon scene?
See more latest
Most Popular
Jason Thompson and Joshua Morrow as Billy and Nick standing next to each other in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Nick team up to find a shocking Phyllis and Sharon scene?
Twitter: Breaking The Bird
CNN's new docuseries details the dramatic rise and fall of Twitter tonight
The Last Woman Who Lived Here
New crime thriller The Last Woman Who Lived Here premieres tonight on Lifetime
Britain&#039;s Got Talent judges KSI Alesha, Amanda, Simon posing on the panel alongside hosts Ant and Dec
Britain's Got Talent fans ALL have the same complaint about this golden buzzer act
embargoed 04/03/25 Jodie at work in blue scrubs looking very annoyed.
Casualty fans have a change of heart on THIS controversial character
Edi Patterson, Danny McBride and Adam DeVine in The Righteous Gemstones
How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4: episode release schedule, TV channel and streaming options for the final season
A still from the movie Elevation showing Morena Baccarin, Maddie Hasson and Anthony Mackie.
Watching Prime Video's latest sci-fi movie showed me how it's beating Netflix at its own game
Belgravia: The Next Chapter cast
Belgravia: The Next Chapter is finally available in the UK after an excruciating wait for fans
Virat Kohli of India salutes the crowd after reaching his half century during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi final between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final online or on TV now, team news
Travels With Agatha Christie &amp; Sir David Suchet
Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet premieres today on BritBox
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch