Ten Pound Poms viewers all have the same complaint about the new series

Ten Pound Poms returned to screens last night after a long hiatus, with Michelle Keegan leading the cast.

The BBC drama follows a group of British people (referred to as Poms in Australia) who travelled to the other side of the world in the '50s with hopes of finding a better life.

The show has received a positive response so far. However, some viewers have taken to social media to voice the same complaint about Ten Pound Poms, as the last series was aired in 2022.

'#TenPoundPoms It's been two years since the first season. How is anyone expected to remember anything? I've literally "lost the plot."

'Disconnected, no longer invested. Too long between seasons,' one Ten Pound Poms fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The social media user also added, '#TenPoundPoms Who the hell is this baker? I can't remember a damn thing.'

Meanwhile, another wrote on the social media platform, 'So long for S2 to come out, I've forgotten who's who from the 1st Season. #TenPoundPoms.'

And another replied, 'Me too! I no longer remember the characters or the various storylines. I got invested last season but it's been two years! I now can't remember, can't care.'

And another wrote, 'Me too. It feels a bit disjointed. Wonder if the 1st series is on iplayer.'

And another said, 'Two years between seasons is really wild.'

But not everyone had negative things to say about the new series, with another writing, 'loved tonight’s #tenpoundpoms series 2 premiere, great stuff from @michkeegan @FayeMarsay @warrenisbrown Henry broad, Robbie carter and Arty Farthington.'

While another said, 'Being completely new to #TenPoundPoms I can't follow what Keegan is up to. Aside to say she's got her usual on screen presence - a rare thing for a soap actor is that she can play lots of different roles.'

Ten Pound Poms continues next Sunday on BBC One.