Terror for Coronation Street’s Carla Connor as she's rushed to hospital in mystery collapse
The new year gets off to a terrible start for Coronation Street's iconic Underworld boss.
Coronation Street is lining up a new story for Carla Connor, in which she faces the prospect of undergoing a second kidney transplant.
The Weatherfield businesswoman previously had a transplant in 2018, when an organ was donated to her by her now-late half-brother, Aidan.
On New Year’s Day, Roy becomes concerned when Carla starts hearing things and looking confused, and he urges her to go home and rest. When he later lets himself into her flat to check on her, he finds her collapsed on the floor.
The cafe owner calls for an ambulance, and it transpires that Carla is suffering from sepsis. At the hospital, a doctor breaks the news that it has caused damage to her one, remaining kidney, meaning another transplant may be required.
It won’t be revealed until a later date whether or not the surgery will go ahead, but should it be necessary, Carla will obviously need a donor. Who will step in to save the day?
Carla’s ill health is just one of many dramatic plots that the soap is lining up for the festive season. The Platts are also at the heart of the action as Gail bids farewell to the cobbles following actress Helen Worth’s decision to retire from Coronation Street after 50 years.
Gail has agreed to marry Eileen Grimshaw’s ex-boyfriend, Jesse Chadwick, and move to France with him, but she’s left questioning her decision when she discovers he has been laundering stolen money for her son David.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
During a sleepless night, an unexpected ‘visitor’ helps Gail to reach a decision - with tabloid reports suggesting that it’s the ghost of her third husband, notorious serial killer Richard Hillman.
Other storylines include Daniel proposing to girlfriend Bethany, David uncovering Shona’s fling with Kit, and Toyah being wrongly arrested for fraud, courtesy of vengeful sister Leanne.
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1.
When she is not writing about soaps, watching soaps, or interviewing people who are in soaps, she loves going to the theatre, taking a long walk or pottering about at home, obsessing over Farrow and Ball paint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.