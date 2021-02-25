Trending

The 'Army of the Dead' gets its first teaser

By

The Netflix movies drops on May 21.

The first teaser trailer for the Zack Snyder film Army of the Dead is here. And if you're a lover of Las Vegas, zombies and heists, it's got everything you're going to want in a flick.

We start with a shot looking north on the Las Vegas Strip. Everything is in ruins. Planet Hollywood. Aria. The Bellagio all the way up to the Mirage. (And presumably far beyond and behind.) It's all ruined.

Then we wee the inside of a casino. The slots are empty. Bodes are on the floor. 

And a lone helicopter heads in with the team.

The operating line, if you're walking into this one blind, is this: 

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The most stark scene has to be that of the horde of zombies just beyond the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign — going even further than what we enjoyed in World War Z.

Army of the Dead stars  Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt.

The movie will be released on May 21, 2021.

Tig Notaro as Peters in the Netflix film "Army of the Dead."

(Image credit: Netflix)
Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter and Dave Bautista as Scott Ward in "Army of the Dead" on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)
"Army of the Dead" director Zack Snyder.

"Army of the Dead" director Zack Snyder.
Dave Bautista as Scotta Ward, and Ella Purnell as Kate Ward in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."

Dave Bautista as Scotta Ward, and Ella Purnell as Kate Ward in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."
Matthias Schweighöfer, left, as Dieter in Netflix's "Army of the Dead," and director/writer/producer Zack Snyder.

Matthias Schweighöfer, left, as Dieter in Netflix's "Army of the Dead," and director/writer/producer Zack Snyder.
From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."

From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."
Dave Bautista and director Zack Snyder on the set of "Army of the Dead."

(Image credit: Netflix)