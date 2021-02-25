The 'Army of the Dead' gets its first teaser

The first teaser trailer for the Zack Snyder film Army of the Dead is here. And if you're a lover of Las Vegas, zombies and heists, it's got everything you're going to want in a flick.

We start with a shot looking north on the Las Vegas Strip. Everything is in ruins. Planet Hollywood. Aria. The Bellagio all the way up to the Mirage. (And presumably far beyond and behind.) It's all ruined.

Then we wee the inside of a casino. The slots are empty. Bodes are on the floor.

And a lone helicopter heads in with the team.

The operating line, if you're walking into this one blind, is this:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The most stark scene has to be that of the horde of zombies just beyond the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign — going even further than what we enjoyed in World War Z.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt.

The movie will be released on May 21, 2021.