The BAFTA Film Awards viewers call for THIS performer to present the awards next year

The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 aired tonight, bringing some glitz and glamour to the Royal Festival Hall in London.

This year, Doctor Who star David Tennant presented the awards, promising a night of “generosity and joy”.

Big winners on the night included Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, but there was one stand-out star that stole the show for viewers.

'Hannah Waddingham giving award show red carpet vibes! Give her #BAFTAs hosting next year,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

.@thetalentguru #EEBaftas👌😂😂😂hannah waddingham giving award show red carpet vibes!Give her #BAFTAs hosting next year https://t.co/Va3POuVH14February 18, 2024 See more

While another said, 'hannah waddingham and colman domingo giving award show vibes! Why are they not giving Hannah all hosting gigs like they do with men when they realise they are gr8 hosts.

'She's only had Oliviers & Eurovision. Give her #BAFTAs hosting next year.'

And another wrote, 'hannah waddingham giving Red Carpet greatness Give her #BAFTAs hosting next year!'

Other BAFTA Film Awards viewers had more praise for the actress and singer, commenting on her exclusive performance on the night. 'Hannah Waddingham is just magnificent! Her wonderful Desiree just came to mind, would love to see that again.'

Hannah Waddingham is just magnificent! Her wonderful Desiree just came to mind, would love to see that again #Sondheim #HannahWaddingham #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/BDkidkz9N2February 18, 2024 See more

While another said, 'Me listening to Hannah Waddingham sing tonight at the #BAFTAs.'

And another wrote, 'Hannah Waddingham is just divinely wonderful! Time after Time….'

While another said, 'She can make us laugh, she can make us cry. Hannah Waddingham, truly a gem of Britain's talent.'

And another wrote, 'Hannah Waddingham has a lovely voice. A late bloomer but now getting the recognition she deserves.'

You can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 for FREE in the UK tonight on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday — because you can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.