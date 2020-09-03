'The Batman' pauses production after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID

While Hollywood attempts to return to normal, more and more sets prove that they shouldn't be. Matt Reeves' The Batman is the most recent example, but it's not the first. Jurassic World Dominion recently had to scale down production after spending millions on COVID preventions and still finding crew members falling ill to the virus.

This time, however, it's the film's star that's found themselves sick. After Vanity Fair reported earlier that someone on The Batman set had contracted COVID-19, they later reported that it was Robert Pattinson himself.

Let's be clear here: movie stars are not more important than a film's crew. That being acknowledged, it's harder for investors to ignore when the face of a movie has to tap out for an unforeseen amount of time. Hopefully, with this diagnosis and fellow stars like The Rock recently admitting their past diagnoses, we'll see those "in charge" start to realize that this pandemic hasn't gone away and that they're putting whole scores of people at risk.

The Batman is set to release in 2021, with no specific month or date revealed at this time. They had just released their first trailer at the first installment of DC FanDome. Production had just re-started after taking a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Pattinson's reps did not immediate respond to Vanity Fair's request for comment.