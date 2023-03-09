The Bay season 4 fans face impossible decision after watching first episode

*Note: This article contains some spoilers for The Bay season 4*

It seems crime drama fans are very pleased to have The Bay back on their screens, as they were full of praise for the series' fourth episode.

The Bay season 4 opened with a tragic arson attack on the Metcalf family home. Care worker and mother-of-four Beth saw an intruder clambering over a fence and subsequently found the kitchen ablaze. Although she managed to get her children (and the family dog!) out of the house in time, Beth was still trapped inside while firefighters attended the scene. Sadly, they weren't able to rescue her in time.

With an arson attack and now a murder investigation on the table, DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) and DI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan) definitely have a complicated case on their hands...

Plenty of The Bay fans who tuned into the episode (both live and on ITVX) have been quick to share just how much they have enjoyed the series' opening episode. Tagging Daniel Ryan, one wrote "@_DanielRyan fabulous viewing last night #TheBay brilliant"

@_DanielRyan fabulous viewing last night #TheBay brilliant 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻March 9, 2023 See more

A second echoed the same sentiment, tweeting "Absolutely brilliant first episode. What a superb writer you are Daragh. I wish I just had an ounce of your talent"

Absolutely brilliant first episode. What a superb writer you are Daragh. I wish I just had an ounce of your talent #TheBayMarch 8, 2023 See more

But lots of viewers were also quick to point out that they were now facing a tricky decision and were busy weighing up whether they wanted to rush through the full series (which is available on ITVX) or to continue watching the story unfold week by week...

"Decided (with great difficulty) not to binge whole series — need something good to look forward to each week!" said one fan.

Decided (with great difficulty) not to binge whole series - need something good to look forward to each week! #TheBayMarch 9, 2023 See more

#thebay @_DanielRyan @AndrewDowbiggin great first episode. Can't decide whether to binge them all or to have something good to watch WednesdaysMarch 9, 2023 See more

Great first episode of #TheBay looking forward to watching the rest of the series today on @ITVXMarch 9, 2023 See more

What a start to S4 episode 1 was...might have to binge the lot!! #TheBay #TheBay4 pic.twitter.com/IY2ftQhXknMarch 9, 2023 See more

The team's investigation into the fire began to take a turn as they discovered that a halfway house for ex-convicts was very close to the Metcalfs' home, leading them to believe the family home may have been targeted by mistake.

Jenn and Tony also have plenty going on in their own lives to grapple with, besides the case; Tony Manning's got a new relationship on the go, and Jacqui—Jenn's schoolteacher partner Chris's ex-wife—looks like it might stir up trouble at home, too.

The Bay season 4 continues weekly on Wednesday nights on ITV1. All four seasons are also available to stream on ITVX right now; for more shows to watch, check out our guide to the best ITV dramas you should be streaming right now.