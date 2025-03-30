ID's new true-crime doc The Body in the Toolbox debuts tonight

On December 4, 2022, a 911 call reported the horrific discovery of human remains along a rural road in rural Pearl River County in Southern Mississippi. That shocking event and the subsequent police investigation into the crime — which involved utilizing both the victim's tattoos and the help of social media to identify the body — serves as the subject of The Body in the Toolbox, the new true crime doc premiering on Investigation Discovery tonight.

The 60-minute crime special chronicles the extensive investigation that detectives set off on to uncover the circumstances surrounding what happened to the victim, who was eventually identified as Seth Colter Odom, a 24-year-old man who had resided in Poplarville, Mississippi. With law enforcement desperately navigating the challenging case, especially as Odom has not been reported missing prior to his grisly murder, The Body in the Toolbox is an engrossing watch for any true crime lover.

To tune into tonight's airing of the captivating crime thriller The Body in the Toolbox at 10pm Eastern Time (the crime doc will also repeat at 1am ET on the channel), you're going to need access to Investigation Discovery. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one engrossing moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

And there is plenty more true crime goodness where that is concerned over on the ID network. This past February, Investigation Discovery released Who is Luigi Mangione? unpacking the alleged shooter's background and how it all led to the brazen murder of United Healthcare's CEO. And on March 24, ID premiered the new series Hollywood Demons, uncovering the shocking stories of celebrities who've fallen from stardom thanks to their dark deeds. (The first episode, for example, explored the sexual abuse scandal of former 7th Heaven dad Stephen Collins.) And on April 5, a new crime thriller Death on King's Mountain will join the scandalous bunch.

As well as through Investigation Discovery directly, all three of those chilling titles are available to stream on Max.