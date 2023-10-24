The Bold and the Beautiful event welcomes The Young and the Restless stars

It’s time for the long-awaited fashion showdown on The Bold and the Beautiful, and it’s going to be an affair to remember as members of The Young and the Restless show up to the Forrester Creations Couture Collection fashion show. Beginning October 25, expect to see some familiar faces from Genoa City in the audience along with a few very special guests.

The Young and the Restless' Kate Linder and Tracey Bregman will be in attendance at the fashion show. They’ll be joined by the legendary Marie Osmond, who will play Countess Von Frankfurt, as well as Taylor Hale (Big Brother) and Alexis Gaube (The Price is Right). Hale and Gaube will appear as models in the fashion show.

CBS provided this description of the upcoming event: "As the highly anticipated fashion showdown between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and father Eric Forrester (John McCook), owners of fashion house Forrester Creations, is about to begin, department store owner and buyer Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman, The Young and the Restless) arrives in Los Angeles from Genoa City. Having received two 'golden tickets' to the exclusive fashion show where Ridge and Eric each premiere their own couture designs, Lauren brings Esther Valentine (Kate Linder, The Young and the Restless), along with her, as it’s always been Esther’s dream to own a Forrester Creations original. And, excitement is in the air when wealthy Countess Von Frankfurt (Marie Osmond), a longtime client, arrives from Milan to see her friends Ridge and Eric’s new lines."

You can watch a video teasing the big crossover event below:

The event kicks off on October 25, when Linder and Bregman make their first appearance. On Friday, October 27, Osmond will make her soap debut and the fashion showdown between father and son will get underway in earnest on Monday, October 30.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been watching Eric and Ridge prepare for this fashion showdown for several weeks. Eric’s deteriorating health and frustration over the loss of control of his company prompted him to design his "grand finale" couture line and he recruited his grandson, RJ (Joshua Hoffman), to help him. Ridge is resistant to Eric’s attempts to best him in this competition, but he’s also oblivious to Eric’s health issues. Eric has been pushing to keep his health concerns a secret but it’s getting harder and harder to keep it quiet.