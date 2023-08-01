The Bold and the Beautiful fans support Finn and SINN: "Team Finn all day every day"

For the better part of a week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam (Scott Clifton) has been trying to convince Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Finn (Tanner Novlan) might not be on the same page about his biological mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). B&B fans have some strong thoughts about Liam trying to villainize Finn and break up Steffy and Finn — aka SINN.

Liam's upset because he caught Finn hugging his mother after she was released from prison. He took the video to Steffy, thinking he had a slam dunk against Finn, but she's supporting her husband.

Of course, Steffy still hasn't revealed that Liam kissed her — twice. There was the one time in Rome and another time when they got back and his marriage was unravelling. She'd been able to tell Finn about Liam and Hope's marriage falling apart, which led Finn to tell Liam he needed to back off right before the trial. However, after Liam caught Finn hugging Sheila, Liam has declared open season on Finn.

The problem for many B&B fans is it feels like Steffy is being pushed away from Finn and toward Liam. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), aka THOPE, are now moving closer together after Hope left Liam, and now it looks like a return to STEAM — that is, Steffy and Liam — is all but certain once Steffy learns it was Sheila who saved her daughter's life.

And since Kelly is Liam's daughter, too, well, it means that Finn has a big target on his back. It's hard to see how he moves forward given that everyone in his life has very good reason to hate his biological mother. (Given that Sheila shot Finn and Steffy, it's not hard to understand where they’re all coming from.)

While Finn seemed to be the victim after Rome, now he's in a very different situation as his confusion about Sheila and her place in his life come to the fore.

After a preview for this week's shows, fans aren't happy about where his character is heading.

"Whew — the lack of subtlety in the character assassination and regression of Finn," one fan noted on social media. "Y'all didn't even attempt to make this make sense. We are absolutely not here for it. This ain't it."

Read on to see what other fans are saying about Finn’s plight on The Bold and the Beautiful:

If they're trying to make me hate Finn it won't work. I don't care what they do it won't make him worse than the lewser. #TeamFinn all day every day.July 31, 2023

A hero? Lawd.. stop trying to ruin Finn just so you can prop loser Liam and psycho Sheila. pic.twitter.com/m2VUN0GkWOJuly 31, 2023

All I got to say is I REALLY REALLY hate Shelia Carter and Liam Spencer. #teamFinn#SinnJuly 31, 2023

stop trying to ruin finn to make liam happenJuly 31, 2023

You can do your best Bradley Bell. But I'll always prefer Finn to waffle head deadbeat Liam.#teamfinn and while I'm at it... #WhereIsTaylor when her two kids got major storylines?STEAM SUCKS.July 31, 2023

My Lawd. Not subtle in suddenly making Finn useless so u can just get Steffy and Liam back together… which NOBODY ON GODS GREEN EARTH WANTSAugust 1, 2023