The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of February 10: Hope gets a shocking request from Carter

After enjoying her newfound power at Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) gets a huge shock from Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of February 10.

It might be Valentine's Day on The Bold and the Beautiful but things are anything but lovey-dovey at Forrester Creations as Carter makes a shocking request of Hope.

While Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plan to get Forrester Creations back into the family might be hitting a few roadblocks after Carter rebuffed Daphne's (Murielle Hillaire) advances, it looks like Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) more subtle approach is working.

After Brooke managed to get into Carter's head about stealing the company and betraying his best friend, Carter seems to be having some lingering feelings of guilt. His solution, it seems, it to have Hope apologize to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). We're not sure what Hope would be apologizing for, but the fact that he's asking her is problematic given that he's the one who drafted the LLC papers in the first place.

Finn (Tanner Novlan), in the meantime, is still reeling from learning that he's Luna's (Lisa Yamada) father. Poppy (Romy Park) begged him to keep it all a secret, but there's no way the good doctor will be able to stay quiet about it. Adding to the problem is Li (Naomi Matsuda), who seems to be telling him that she knows what's going on. We're willing to bet that the wires are getting crossed, and she's talking about how she knows that her feud with Poppy upset him. Li has no idea what Finn is dealing with and she's going to blow up when she finds out the true identity of Luna's father.

Li won't be the only one freaking out about Finn's news. We're not sure that Finn will reveal his big news to Steffy this week, but she's going to notice that something is bothering her beloved husband. Of course, Finn's distraction comes the week after their anniversary and the week of Valentine's Day, so it looks like it won't be a happy Valentine's Day for Steffy this year.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.