The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of February 3: where is Luna?

While Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) starts putting the moves on the men of Forrester Creations, Poppy (Romy Park) discovers that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is missing. And will Finn (Tanner Novlan) actually take the paternity test? Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of February 3.

Is Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) trying to make Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) feel bad about his decision to overthrow Forrester Creations? You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of February 3 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/gX9tBcWlZpJanuary 31, 2025

Brooke has been unhappy with the Forrester Creations takeover from the start. Now that she's lost Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to Taylor (Rebecca Budig), it looks like she's making her opinions known. We can't help but wonder if she's upset at Carter because she walked in on him being inappropriate with Daphne Rose....

Then there's Luna. It looks like Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) are spending time at Bill's (Don Diamont) house and they talking about Luna. Will is very happy that she's out of their lives forever, but little do they know, she's upstairs listening to them.

And that's not all. Poppy goes to Li (Naomi Matsuda) to have a difficult conversation. We can't believe she'd be having the conversation about Finn being the father so soon (but hey, you never know!), so we're thinking this has to do with Luna not being where she's supposed to be.

And while Li and Poppy are having their lunch, Finn is freaking out over something. We can only assume that he went ahead and took the paternity test and has the results, and they're not what he was hoping for. Suddenly, Cousin Finn might also be Daddy Finn, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn't going to like that one bit.

Needless to say, there's a full Luna coming next week and she's going to sink her claws into everyone around her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.