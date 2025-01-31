General Hospital spoilers: week of February 3-7

The calendar turns another page in Port Charles and there's plenty of drama to go around. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 3-7.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 3

"Lulu tries to support Dante. Sonny consoles Alexis. Trina is taken aback. Sasha is in for a surprise. Elizabeth sees through Lucky’s façade."

Tuesday, February 4

"Lucky opens up to Liz. Felicia puts Sasha on the spot. Carly makes a discovery. Jordan reveals her plan to Isaiah. Drew makes a shocking claim."

Wednesday, February 5

"Alexis, Molly and Kristina strategize. Sasha lashes out. Willow makes a decision. Lucas gives Carly his two cents. Tracy is livid."

Thursday, February 6

"Dante makes a plea. Rocco hears something he shouldn’t. Lois seeks out Martin. Portia checks in with Brad. Nina makes a surprising move."

Friday, February 7

"Nina tries to form an alliance. Sonny gets medical news. Lulu has a tense encounter. Laura warns Drew. Jordan briefs Anna."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27: "Lucky and Elizabeth take a risk. Anna sees Jason in a new light. Laura confides in Lulu. Kristina is suspicious. Nina and Curtis form a plan."

Tuesday, January 28: "Alexis is left reeling. Trina encourages Kai. Carly receives a warning. Anna confronts Emma. Chase has news for Brook Lynn."

Wednesday, January 29: "Dante is horrified. Tracy and Martin have a run-in. Cody is blindsided. Brook Lynn ponders her next move. Sasha opens up to Jason."

Thursday, January 30: "Carly and Brennan get closer. Lulu confides in Maxie. Molly and Kristina are stunned. Dante briefs Chase. Cody jumps to conclusions."

Friday, January 31: "Ric and Ava make a plea. Dante confronts Anna. Brook Lynn seeks out Cody. Laura gives Lulu food for thought. Brad makes an outrageous request."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.